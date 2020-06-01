Work
LAUREN MODLER

Dalton McMillian of Rawhide Mechanical Plumbing and Heating runs air tests on Tuesday prior to installing plumbing in the 92-room Hampton Inn & Suites under construction on Cody’s West Strip. JPK TR Cody, a Koehler family-run limited liability company based in Aberdeen, S.D., is building the first four-story hotel in Cody. Construction at 8 Southfork Road started last fall. The goal is to open the hotel before the end of December. Management positions will be filled first followed by 60-90 more hired staff.

