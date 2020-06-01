Dalton McMillian of Rawhide Mechanical Plumbing and Heating runs air tests on Tuesday prior to installing plumbing in the 92-room Hampton Inn & Suites under construction on Cody’s West Strip. JPK TR Cody, a Koehler family-run limited liability company based in Aberdeen, S.D., is building the first four-story hotel in Cody. Construction at 8 Southfork Road started last fall. The goal is to open the hotel before the end of December. Management positions will be filled first followed by 60-90 more hired staff.
Latest News
- Beartooth ski area opens for season
- Retaking historic pictures
- Stampede Rodeo, Xtreme Bulls still possible
- COVID-19 update: Park County's second case recovers, 17th state death recorded
- CHS graduates celebrate in style
- Cody Nite Rodeo approved to begin June 15
- Outdoor gatherings up to 250 persons permitted
- Hampton Inn work continues
Most Popular
Articles
- Outdoor gatherings up to 250 persons permitted
- Stampede Rodeo, Xtreme Bulls still possible
- Cody Nite Rodeo approved to begin June 15
- COVID-19 update: Park County's second case recovers, 17th state death recorded
- Tech company looks to move
- Man in chase faces 9 felonies
- Gunwerks agrees to lawsuit settlement - Bank sued local firearms business for $2.8 million
- COLUMN: Government restricts hunting, fishing
- Shoshone Forest readies travel management plan
- Cody High School Scholarships
Images
Videos
Commented
- Tech company looks to move (11)
- Gunwerks sued by Wells Fargo for more than $2.7 million (9)
- Gunwerks agrees to lawsuit settlement - Bank sued local firearms business for $2.8 million (9)
- COVID-19 update: Restrictions set to loosen May 15, allowing more businesses to open (7)
- Letter: Virus reaction is ‘much ado about nothing’ (6)
- Editorial: No easy fix for revenue deficit (6)
- Cody Nite Rodeo approved to begin June 15 (6)
- EDITORIAL: Grizzlies need to be delisted (6)
- COLUMN: Toxic materials naturally occur in backcountry (6)
- Gov. order: Restaurants resumed indoor service Friday, churches can have more people (5)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News Updates
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Cody Enterprise Classifieds
Would you like to receive our classified deals on Tuesday and Thursday? Signup today!
Cody Enterprise Coming Events
Would you like to receive our coming events on Monday and Thursday? Signup today!
Cody Enterprise Headline Updates
Would you like to receive our headlines? Signup today!
Cody Enterprise News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates on Monday and Wednesday? Signup today!
Cody Enterprise Obituaries
Would you like to receive our obituaries? Signup today!
Cody Enterprise Sports Updates
Would you like to receive our sports news on Monday and Wednesday? Signup today!
Featured Businesses
Home town professional service with old west values
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.