The Wyoming Republican Party named Cody resident Brian Schroeder Sr. AS one of the top three finalists to be the next State Superintendent of Public Instruction on Saturday.
Schroeder is the head of school at Veritas Academy, a role he has held since June 2020. He has a Masters degree in professional counseling and a Bachelors in Pastoral Studies, Theology and Speech.
The other two finalists are Thomas Kelly of Sheridan and Marti Halverson of Etna.
Martin Kimmet, president of the Park County Republican Party, was one of two other committee members to cast a vote at the meeting in Douglas. He said Kelly and Halverson received votes from 75% of the members present, while Schroeder had around 72%.
Gov. Mark Gordon will conduct interviews with the candidates on Tuesday and will make a decision by no later then the end of the weekend, Kimmet said.
David Northrup, a former state senator from Cody, ran but was not selected.
Kimmet said it was Schroeder's patriotism and trustworthiness that set him apart from the other candidates.
"To me, trust is the major thing," Kimmet said.
The 12 candidates were each allowed to give an opening statement, before they were sequestered, and then called one-by-one back to answer the same three questions.
Each county party had three eligible voters, with each allowed to vote for up to three candidates. There was no other candidates that received more than 50% of the vote, Kimmet said.
The final chosen candidate will replace former superintendent Jillian Balow, who is now the Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction.
