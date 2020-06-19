The Cody Stampede Rodeo has been approved to seat more than 2,000 people - 45% percent of capacity in each seating area -- a huge boost from the current limit of 600 people, as the Cody Nite Rodeo is starting with.
Stampede president Mike Darby said the board's exemption request to seat 2,835 guests was approved Friday by state public health officer Alexia Harrist.
"I am supportive of this event occurring as stated in the plan," she wrote in her note signing off on the request. "As much as face coverings can be encouraged for all attending the event, that would be appreciated."
Darby said ticket information will be available Tuesday at the Stampede office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.