City of Cody Public Works is starting to use its newly acquired sanitation trucks and is beginning a process of updating city rollout dumpsters to compensate.
At Tuesday night’s city council meeting public works director Phillip Bowman said people who have low-bodied, square dumpsters can expect city workers to come by and put hangars on them to prepare for the dumpsters to be removed and replaced with taller ones.
The new dumpsters work with the new machines.
Bowman said all old dumpsters should receive the hangars this week or next, with half being replaced in January and half in early February.
With that taking up the time of an already short-staffed crew, Bowman said they had in response removed the recycling drop-off locations at Walmart and Bomgaars as there has been an increase in residents dropping off recycling the last six months.
