A Greybull travel agent was arrested Nov. 3 for allegedly racking up a nearly $10,000 bill at the Cody Holiday Inn between Sept. 17 and Nov. 1, 2021, and then leaving before paying his bill.
Dale Leroy Page, 63, was charged with the theft of more than $1,000 worth of property, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both.
Last year, Page allegedly requested an extended stay at The Holiday Inn because the house he was renting in Greybull had burned down.
According to the business retention manager for Blair Hotels, Page said he was “looking for temporary housing” at The Holiday Inn, the affidavit said.
“Page related the stay would be three nights with the possibility of more as the insurance company would cover the bill,” officer Blake Stinson of the Cody Police Department wrote in the affidavit. “Page also represented to Holiday Inn staff that insurance would also be covering food during his stay.”
The Holiday Inn staff proceeded to allow Page to charge food and other items to his room.
“Page went to the front desk to check out on November 1 and was told he had a bill that needed settling before he left,” the affidavit said. “Page assured the staff that he would bring up his room keys and settle his bill, [but] Dale never returned to the front desk.”
A hotel administrator contacted Page about his bill on Dec. 7, 2021.
“Page made statements about declaring bankruptcy and that insurance would not be paying the bill, and then he hung up,” the affidavit said. “[And] it was discovered that the credit card provided by Page at check-in would not cover the charges ... as he did not have enough credit.”
On Feb. 4, 2022, Stinson contacted Page at his Cody residence to speak with him again about his stay at The Holiday Inn.
“Page advised he knew the room he stayed in at the Holiday Inn was available for rent, and he had agreed to pay for the room and meals,” the affidavit said.
Page added the hotel would get paid through bankruptcy proceedings.
When Stinson continued asking questions about his stay at The Holiday Inn, Page asked for a lawyer.
Stinson said in the affidavit that “Page secured a room at The Holiday Inn, which he knew was for rent for an agreed upon sum, stayed in the room and charged food and other goods to the room, none of which he paid for or planned to pay for.”
“It is clear Page did not pay for the room he stayed in for 1.5 months and committed a felony theft in doing so,” Stinson wrote in the affidavit.
Upon further investigation by CPD Detective Sgt. Trapp Heydenberk, by July 20, 2022, Page’s bill at The Holiday Inn remained outstanding, and he had not made any efforts to make payments, the affidavit said.
A warrant was issued for Page’s arrest on Oct. 28. He was arrested Nov. 3 and given a $10,000 cash bond after his arraignment in Park County Circuit Court. Judge Joseph Darrah ordered Page not to leave Park, Washakie or Big Horn counties as one of the conditions of his bond.
As of Nov. 21, Page had posted bond, and his case had been transferred to Park County District Court, where he will be arraigned and enter a plea to the charge.
