The Cody School District’s current interim superintendent is one of the board of trustees’ final three candidates who could potentially be offered the position of the next superintendent
The announcement was made at Tuesday night’s board meeting.
The board met on Jan. 8 to review and select the final candidates. Following that session, the interview schedule was determined.
The three final candidates are Dr. Jason Johnson, Vernon Orndorff and interim superintendent Tim Foley.
The board will spend the day with Johnson, superintendent at Dillingham City School District in Dillingham, Alaska, on Tuesday.
Johnson earned his Bachelor of Science degree and Master of Science in Education degree from the University of Southern Indiana.
He earned his Doctor of Education at Trevecca Nazerene University.
He has spent time as a collegiate guidance counselor, a principal in Nulato, Alaska and has been the Dillingham superintendent for nearly four years.
Orndorff will spend the day with the board on Jan. 26. He is currently the superintendent of the Milford Independent School District outside of Dallas, TX.
He had previously been with the Flagler School District in Palm Coast, Fla., for 12 years, where he was an administrator.
Foley will be interviewed on Jan. 27. He had served as assistant superintendent of Park County School District No. 6 before he was appointed interim superintendent last summer after the resignation of Peg Montieth.
He was also the principal of Cody Middle School from 2011-2016.
Foley earned a Bachelor of Education from Black Hills State University and Masters from South Dakota State University.
He was also past president of the Wyoming Association of Elementary and Middle School Principals.
“These will be long days,” board chair Brandi Nelson said. “The candidates will be with us in a structured environment from about 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.”
In that time the candidates will be taking tours, going to Wapiti, meeting with central office staff, meeting with administrators and community stakeholders, students and staff as well as classified and certified staff.
“Once the interviews are completed on Thursday, we’ve already put on the calendar and scheduled a board meeting with the trustees on Friday, Jan. 29, that will be in executive session. There, we’ll have the opportunity to come together and discuss those candidates and hopefully have a contract in hand and it is accepted in February.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.