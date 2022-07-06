Park County Sheriff’s Communication Center has taken several complaints from residents having received a call from a person representing himself as an employee from the Park County Sheriff’s Office, according to a recent release.
The caller states that the sheriff’s office has a warrant for their arrest or a subpoena that was not complied with. The person may also demand that the victim send money or gift cards to avoid arrest. Sometimes the number being used identifies as an actual number for the Park County Sheriff’s Office to make the call appear more legitimate. Sometimes it does not.
The sheriff’s office will never solicit or accept money as payment for warrants or for any other reason, especially over the telephone. If you receive a similar call, do not send any money or give the caller any personal information. Simply tell them that you will deal directly with the court. If you need to make a report, call dispatch at (307) 527-8700 or (307) 754-8700 to ensure you are speaking to your local law enforcement.
If you have any questions about whether you have a warrant issued for your arrest, contact the Circuit Court at (307) 527-8590 or District Court at (307) 527-8690 and verify the information. Some warrants are also issued through the municipal courts (Cody at 307-527-7511 and Powell at 307-754-5106). You can also check the sheriff’s website at parkcountysheriff.net and click on the “Warrants” link on the left side of the page.
