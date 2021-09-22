Park County’s unemployment rate plummeted to 3% in August, the lowest rate of the year and one of the lowest in the state.
It was due in part to a slight drop in the amount of people in the workforce, from 17,500 in July to 17,220 workers in August.
Last year the county unemployment rate was 4.3%, still going down after spiking during the early days of the pandemic.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 5.2% in July to 4.9% in August. Across the state, counties had a similar trend, as data suggests the August decrease in unemployment was related to individuals dropping out of the labor force. Wyoming’s unemployment rate was slightly lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 5.2% and much lower than its August 2020 level of 6.2%.
From July to August, unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and decreased. The largest unemployment rate decreases occurred in Sweetwater (down from 5.8% to 4.7%), Niobrara (down from 4.0% to 2.9%), Converse (down from 4.9% to 3.9%), and Hot Springs (down from 4.0% to 3.1%) counties.
Unemployment rates fell in every county from August 2020 to August 2021. The largest over-the-year decreases were seen in Natrona (down from 9.0% to 5.0%), Campbell (down from 8.4% to 4.6%), Converse (down from 7.5% to 3.9%) and Sweetwater (down from 8.0% to 4.7%) counties.
In August 2021, the highest unemployment rates were found in Natrona County at 5.0%, Sweetwater County at 4.7% and Campbell County at 4.6%. The lowest rates were reported in Teton County at 2.4%, Weston County at 2.7% and Crook County at 2.8%.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 274,900 in August 2020 to 280,400 in August 2021, an increase of 5,500 jobs (2.0%). Nonfarm employment was unusually low in August 2020 because of economic disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
