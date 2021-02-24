Drive-thru COVID-19 testing run by the hospital is about to come to an end.
Cody Regional Health announced Wednesday morning that it would close its testing site at the Stampede Grounds next week in the wake of declining rates of incidents of the virus.
“Now that numbers have dropped significantly over the past month and with other options available to those in our area, our team believes it is safe to discontinue this service,” said CRH Chief Clinical Officer Keith Ungrund.
The CRH site is one of the last in greater Yellowstone region.
Those who would like to be tested still have options. The Vault Health test available through the state can still open through the state website. The hospital’s respiratory walk-in clinic is still going on, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Walgreens also has some drive-thru testing options.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 18 active cases in Park County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.