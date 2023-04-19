The first thing School Resource Officer Jason Potter remembers about April 5 — the day the Cody High School went into lockdown because of a possible shooter — is the students.
“They were scared,” he said. “There was some stress on the students ... [but] I was there to confirm that everything was okay [and] that there was nothing to worry about.”
The second thing he remembers is how school personnel and local law enforcement responded, as they worked diligently to implement lockdown measures.
“Once we got the call, we didn’t know exactly where that message was coming from,” Potter explained. “We contacted the school administration. They went on a lockdown to make sure everything was safe inside the school, and teachers were at each door checking students as they walked in.”
Students were locked inside their first period classrooms or kept at the Cody Middle School on buses while law enforcement worked to stop the threat.
“It’s a scary time in schools when we have to prepare for stuff like that,” said Potter, who has been with the Park County Sheriff’s Office and the Cody Police Department for 12 years. It is his third year as an SRO.
Potter said local law enforcement has been training for the possibility of an active shooter since the Columbine High School shooting in 1999, where two teenage gunmen killed 13 people.
When a “swatting” incident occurred at CHS on April 3 followed by the false report on April 5, it came on the heels of the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, where a 28-year-old killed three children and three adults after firing 152 rounds.
If a shooting ever happened in Cody, Potter said law enforcement and school personnel are prepared.
“I am very confident in our abilities as a department and with Park 6 [school district] that we’re doing the best practices that keep our kids safe,” he said.
All local officers do annual training inside schools, and just three months ago, multiple local agencies along with U.S. Homeland Security and Park 6 personnel participated in ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) exercises.
“We train as if there’s an active shooter,” Potter said. “We’re inside the schools and train how to respond within the school and how to get into the school.
“Our policy is we go to the gunfire. We go to stop the threat as soon as possible. There’s no waiting around if there’s somebody active in the school.”
To stay sharp, local law enforcement is always learning.
After the Nashville shooting, Potter said local law enforcement obtained the surveillance video.
“With the Nashville [shooting], we use all of that video to train our department for best practices to prepare for stuff like that,” he said.
Another strategy is armed teachers.
“There are some teachers in here who do carry,” Potter said.
On the day of the false report, “they were active in watching” out for possible shooters and in securing students, he explained.
Armed teachers operate in all Cody schools, Potter said. Once they apply for the program and go through a background check, they receive annual training.
Local teachers are also leading the way in preparing students. Under the teachers’ direction, students are put through active shooter drills.
“We train the teachers first, and the teachers train the students,” Potter said.
Over the years, Cody schools have also beefed up security, from requiring school visitors to sign in with IDs and PIN numbers to installing security cameras.
Currently, the school district is applying for a grant to hire an SRO for Cody Middle School.
“Having an officer directly in a school, it does so much for security and safety,” Potter said.
These strategies were in full force during both the swatting and false report incidents, and Potter said he is pleased with the response of both local law enforcement and school personnel.
“I’m really proud of what we’ve done, especially with these false reportings,” he said. “I have no complaints about our response ... our response was great in both instances.”
Potter said he hopes a school shooting never happens in Cody.
“I’m always preparing myself that this could happen,” he said. “Hopefully, it never does, but I’m always training ... I’m always ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.