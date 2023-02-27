The perjury case against Travis Rednour, which alleges he asked the victim of an assault case to recant her statement to get the case dismissed, remains in limbo, following technical difficulties in the courtroom.
During a preliminary hearing Feb. 23, Park County Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah was unable to listen to the Feb. 7 phone conversation between Rednour and the victim.
Until he could listen to the recording, Darrah decided to postpone making a decision on whether to transfer the case to Park County District Court or to dismiss it.
Rednour was charged in September of last year with the alleged assault of his pregnant girlfriend, whom he was ordered not to have contact with.
During the preliminary hearing, Cody Police Sgt. Trapp Heydenberk said he had received an email from Deputy Park County Attorney Jack Hatfield requesting he look into a phone call made by Rednour at the Park County Detention Center.
In said call, Rednour is alleged to have asked the victim to get a lawyer and recant her statement to the county attorney or to a judge, the affidavit said.
According to the victim’s testimony, Rednour was not asking her to lie about the alleged assault, but asking her to tell the police about her miscarriage, which she had not disclosed yet.
She had received official documentation of the miscarriage the day before Rednour placed the call to her, the victim said at the hearing.
“He was not asking me to lie,” she said. “He was asking me to go and tell them about the miscarriage because you can’t lie if it is something that hasn’t been told.”
The victim said police needed to know about the miscarriage.
“I believe that it’s information they need to properly move forward and do things in the right way,” she said.
Hatfield, however, maintained Rednour had committed perjury.
According to Hatfield, Rednour made the call to the victim after having been to court for a hearing on his bond revocation.
Hatfield told the court Rednour acknowledged in the call that he would be sitting in jail for a while.
In cross examining the victim, Hatfield questioned why Rednour asked the victim to lie.
“If you had the miscarriage and were no longer pregnant on Sept. 18, that would be favorable to Rednour’s case,” Hatfield said. “So why would he ask you to lie?”
Counsel for Rednour, Christina Mae Cherni, said in the call Rednour was asking the victim to inform the police she was not pregnant during the alleged assault.
Hatfield argued the recording demonstrated Rednour was desperate.
“Rednour knows he’s not getting out of jail, so what does he do? In desperation, he decides I’m going to encourage the victim in the case that he’s not even supposed to be talking to, to lie and make false statements,” he said. “And he influences the victim in an attempt to change her story so he can get out of jail.”
Hatfield disagreed with the victim’s testimony as well.
“In the recording, you can hear how worried he is. It clearly isn’t about the pregnancy test,” Hatfield said. “The victim can assume whatever she wants, [but] what the defense is trying to sell here doesn’t make any sense.”
He recommended the case be bound over to District Court.
Cherni continued to disagree with Hatfield about the recording.
“You will not hear my client asking the victim to lie,” Cherni said.“They are discussing what would happen if she does talk to the cops or the DA.”
Cherni subsequently asked Darrah to dismiss the case and to reduce Rednour’s bond since there is no threat to the victim and no chance of him leaving the state.
Hatfield disagreed.
“The state recommends the bond stay where it is,” he said. “He can’t even stop committing felonies while he’s sitting in jail.”
“The no contact order is there to prevent him from influencing witnesses,” Hatfield added.
Darrah denied Cherni’s request for a bond modification.
“I am concerned that Rednour may try to influence testimony of a material witness in this case,” he said.
Darrah did not rule on the case, wanting to listen to the phone call before making a decision.
“I’m either going to dismiss this or bound it over,” he said. “The tape recording will tell me what I need to know.”
