A Lovell man faces two charges of public indecency in Cody and a third one in Powell after he allegedly exposed his genitals while performing indecent acts on himself inside of his vehicle in two different public places.
Dennis L. Thompson, 54, pleaded not guilty to both counts in Park County Circuit Court June 13.
Thompson already has two convictions of public indecency, including one out of Big Horn County. He also has a prior conviction of indecent exposure out of Utah from 1995, according to the affidavit.
Public indecency is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment of no more than six months, a fine of no more than $750 or both.
Thompson allegedly committed public indecency in Cody first, before committing the same act in Powell a few weeks later.
According to the affidavit, on May 1, the Cody Police Department received a report from a caller who had seen a male masturbating in the vehicle stopped next to her at a traffic light on Sheridan Avenue, the affidavit said.
The caller followed Thompson’s vehicle until she turned into the Walmart parking lot.
Cody Police Officers Thomas Wilshusen and Trevor Budd looked for Thompson in the area, but were unable to locate him at that time, the affidavit said.
Charges against Thompson were not brought until he was cited in Powell on May 29, where he was reported to be performing a sexual act on himself while sitting in his vehicle in the Albertsons parking lot.
The caller who reported the incident told law enforcement his wife had observed Thompson at Albertsons.
“She originally observed a male in the front driver seat of his car with the seat in the reclining position,” her statement said. “[She] assumed that this male was waiting for his wife inside the store.”
But as she backed out of her parking spot, she looked over her shoulder and noticed Thompson did not have any pants on and was using an object on his genitals, the affidavit said.
She took a photo of the vehicle, which came back registered to Thompson, the affidavit said.
Powell Police Officer Trevor Carpenter responded to the scene, where he saw Thompson attempting to exit the Albertsons parking lot.
Carpenter followed Thompson onto West Coulter Avenue and conducted a traffic stop, the affidavit said.
Carpenter told Thompson about the report the Powell Police Department had received.
“I asked [Thompson] if he had exposed his privates inside his vehicle while parked in the Albertsons parking lot, and he said no,” Carpenter wrote in the affidavit. “[He] immediately asked if I had proof of this accusation.”
Carpenter told Thompson not to lie to him, and that “I found it hard to believe that some random citizen of Powell would falsely report a particular incident like this,” the affidavit said.
After asking Thompson a second time, he admitted to committing the act, the affidavit said.
Carpenter seized the objects Thompson had been using on himself as evidence, and then gave him an indecent exposure citation.
“Since this was a misdemeanor that had happened outside of my presence, [Thompson] was cited,” Carpenter wrote in the affidavit.
“While I gave [Thompson] his citation, I explained to him that he couldn’t be doing these obscene activities in public,” the affidavit said. “[Thompson] replied with something to the effect of ‘I know,’ ‘I need to stop as I have grandchildren and I don’t want them finding out I do this.’”
During his arraignment, Thompson was given a $3,000 cash only bond, and was ordered to have no contact with the witnesses in this case. He now faces a jury trial in November.
