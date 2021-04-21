One of the most debated cafes in Cody is slowly getting on its feet inside the Cody Library.
For the last few months, Virginia Scott has been running her Point Cafe inside the library’s Biblio Bistro cafe space.
On April 6, she and the Park County commissioners agreed to renew her $250 per month lease with the county for the next six months starting May 1.
“My problem is using government property to subsidize a business in direct competition with private property businesses,” commissioner Lloyd Thiel said. “I still feel like we’re competing with downtown businesses. It’s still taking business away from local businesses.”
But unlike most downtown businesses, The Point Cafe does not have a street-facing storefront and has only 2,110 total square feet. It also has to abide by library hours for its own schedule.
“I don’t feel that it’s in competition with the other businesses because it’s inside the library,” Scott said. “The people that come to the cafe are really the people who are already in the library.”
For nearly two years, the space sat vacant with no public interest in renting it before Scott stepped up.
“The county subsidized the Bistro to a tune of $60,000 every single year for forever,” Commissioner Joe Tilden said.
Scott’s original contract started two months before the COVID-19 pandemic. After setting up shop in early 2020, she was given a pause on the lease and did not re-open until this past February.
“It’s getting a little bit better. It was really slow at first,” Scott said. “I think spring and summer will be really good.”
Scott said she is still losing about $250 per week on the cafe.
When the original lease was signed, it was verbally agreed to that if the business was successful, the rent would be increased to a rate closer to what downtown businesses are being charged from private landlords.
“At the end of the next six months, I’d like you to come back and say, ‘OK, you can raise me another $100, I can handle that,’” Tilden told Scott during the meeting.
Commissioner Scott Mangold and Tilden said they see the cafe as more of county-provided service rather than a private business enterprise.
“If she starts making money then you can start to think about raising it up but how much more can she really make?” Mangold questioned. “She’s the one losing money on it instead of us.”
The lease passed with a 3-1 vote, with Thiel voting against it.
“It’s not that I don’t want you to be successful, I’m more of, I want to support the local businesses more,” Thiel said to Scott.
