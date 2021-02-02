The Cody Police Department had received roughly 25 auto burglary reports in the past few weeks and more were reported Monday. An unknown person is entering unlocked vehicles at various locations throughout the Cody area and stealing items of value from inside. The suspect is described as wearing a hooded sweatshirt, low-riding skinny jeans, and black-toed shoes.
We ask that everyone lock their vehicles and take appropriate precautions to avoid auto burglary.
If you have any information regarding these burglaries, please contact the Cody Police Department at (307) 527-8700.
