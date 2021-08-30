After a spike that matched the highest amount of people hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, numbers have dropped slightly in Park County as 10 people were hospitalized for the virus as of Monday morning.
However, Park County Pubic Health officer Dr. Aaron Billin said in an update the hospitalization number doesn’t include the sickest who have been transferred to tertiary-care hospitals.
Park County deaths are at 37, plus one that hasn’t been recorded by the state yet.
There are 140 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Park County.
While the FDA has now approved for full use the Pfizer vaccine and Moderna’s vaccine has been submitted for full approval, there is as of yet no approval for a third dose, Park County Public Health reminded in a release last week.
“There is still much discussion by the medical experts as to what is the best way to introduce this and to determine actual need,” the release states in part. “There have been numerous reports that there will be a recommendation for a third dose. Some have called this a booster. A third dose is only approved for a specific population at this time.”
That population includes those undergoing cancer therapies and other treatments that involve a significant impact to the immune system such that the patient has to avoid crowds, wear masks while interacting with other people and is taking significant medications that reduce immunity. Their immune system isn’t able to fend off normal everyday diseases like the common cold.
To sign up for a first or second dose, contact a local health-care provider, including Park County Public Health, parkcounty-wy.org.
COVID-19 testing options in Park County
Billin recently provided a list of options people in Park County have to get tested. Patients with symptoms of COVID-19 who wish/need to be seen by a healthcare provider:
1. Cody Regional Hospital Emergency Department - PCR, must be seen in ER, results during visit, cost
2. Powell Valley Healthcare Emergency Department - PCR, must be seen in ER, results during visit, cost
3. Powell Valley Healthcare Respiratory Clinic - PCR, appointment needed, results same day, cost
4. Cody Regional Health Urgent Care Clinic (Cathcart Building) - PCR, walk-in certain hours, results same day, cost
5. Big Horn Basin Children’s Clinic - Antigen – by appointment, for established patients, results same day, cost
Either asymptomatic patients or those who do not wish to be seen by a healthcare provider:
1. Walgreens - PCR, online appointment only, send out results, free
2. Various Retailers - Antigen, kit performed at home, immediate results, cost
3. Wyoming Department of Health - PCR, free (prepaid by the State of Wyoming), official results emailed in 48-72 hours, employers can order multiple tests for employees, two-year shelf life, more information at health.wyo.gov/.../nove.../covid-19-at-home-testing/
Park County Public health is working with the WDH to obtain PCR tests with same day results in the near future. These will be free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.