The number of lawsuits between Tri County Telephone Association and the company’s former board director is slowly diminishing, with the former director and fellow plaintiffs set to get at least partial reimbursement for court costs.
While the former director, Joe Campbell, died of cancer in September 2020, his widow Barbara Campbell is continuing her role as a plaintiff in the lawsuits.
The plaintiffs in the class- action suit are accusing Neil Shlenker of fraudulently purchasing TCT from the Campbells and breaching his fiduciary duties when he purchased the company in 2014.
A partial settlement was arranged between the parties and the law firm that was hired to represent TCT and its former board of directors.
The partial settlement was finalized at the Park County annex building in Powell on June 7 and was approved by all the members of the class action lawsuit. It specifically pertains to the law firm Hathaway & Kunz P.C. and Michael Rosenthal.
The law firm had been working for TCT since 1999. Its responsibilities increased in 2012 when the TCT board voted to approve having it give legal advice on the company’s sale.
The roughly $200,000 settlement dismissed with prejudice all claims against the law firm including legal malpractice.
“As a result of the negotiations and mediation, these parties have agreed to enter into a settlement to avoid the burden, expense, risk and uncertainty of a trial on the disputed issues between the plaintiffs and Hathaway defendants,” the agreement reads.
The settlement does not resolve any other aspect of the case.
Hathaway & Kunz must:
•Pay the costs of providing notice and administering the partial settlement
•Provide partial reimbursement for the class counsel’s out-of-pocket costs and expenses paid to date on behalf of the class, in the amount of $100,000
•Pay the remaining balance to members of the partial settlement class when so directed by the court
According to the settlement, the class counsel had already paid more than $200,000 on litigating but is only requesting $100,000 for themselves, and the remaining $100,000 for the class members.
“The partial settlement reached between the plaintiffs and Hathaway defendants is fair, reasonable and adequate,” Judge Jason Conder wrote in his minute order after the hearing.
Under the settlement, the Hathaway defendants also deny the plaintiffs’ allegations, any wrongdoing whatsoever, and deny any class members were harmed as a result of their actions.
What’s left?
Many aspects of the $10 million case still need to be resolved.
In March 2020, Conder denied a TCT request allowing it to abstain from mediating.
Later that month, TCT made a motion for summary judgment, accusing the Campbells of legal malpractice, misrepresenting facts and jumping to false conclusions in order to make arguments, including allegations of payoffs and intimidation to coerce the company sale.
The plaintiffs countered, accusing TCT of trying to exclude valuable evidence with wide-sweeping and inexact requests to diminish the plaintiffs’ testimony. They also accused the defendants of withholding vital information to board members regarding TCT’s stake in Best of the West Productions, in which the company invested more than $3 million. It claimed that within a week of the company’s sale, TCT sold its stake in BOTW to Pryor Mountain LLC, an entity owned by Schlenker and co-investors, for a sum of $1,000, resulting in a large tax write-off for TCT.
Other related cases
In June 2019, U.S. District Judge Nancy Freudenthal dismissed TCT’s federal claims against Joe Campbell, in which the company accused him of keeping a company computer after the board of directors was disbanded.
TCT twice appealed this decision, with the most recent rejection coming on June 16.
In June 2020, Joe Campbell filed a separate civil lawsuit in Park County district court against TCT, claiming it committed abuse of process and malicious prosecution by filing the federal case against Campbell.
A motion to substitute Barbara Campbell as the plaintiff on this case was submitted on May 28. She was already one of the plaintiffs in the main Park County filing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.