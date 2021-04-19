It just became a little easier for Northwest College students to get their bachelor’s degrees.
NWC and Montana State University Billings have established what they call a “2+2 partnership,” a new agreement that allows NWC graduates to move seamlessly into a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with the general business, accounting, finance, management or marketing degree option at MSU Billings.
“For many students at Northwest College, finding a university with good programs and flexibility is key,” NWC Interim President Lisa Watson said. “Many of our students are also regionally close and like the feel of a smaller institution. Creating a 2+2 partnership with MSU Billings for the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration is a wonderful fit, designed to support our students and their success for years to come.”
NWC graduates who participate in the 2+2 program will be able to earn an MSUB business bachelor’s degree completely online or in person in two years if they’re full-time students. They will also be afforded the same treatment and protection as other MSUB students enrolled, and the criteria for acceptance into MSUB is the same.
“We’re excited to partner with Northwest College to create a streamlined pathway for their graduates to further their educational opportunities,” MSUB Chancellor and former NWC president Stefani Hicswa said. “Their students are a good fit to finish their degree at MSUB.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.