A Yellowstone National Park contractor is facing a sentence of almost four years in prison after being convicted of assault with intent to commit a felony.
U. S. Attorney Bob Murray said Gregory Michael Samuel Toth, 40, was sentenced for assault with intent to commit a felony at a sentencing hearing held before Federal District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal on April 18. He was sentenced to 44 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release, to be served concurrently with a state sentence, and ordered to pay a $500 fine and a $100 assessment.
According to the indictment, on or about Oct. 1, 2021, Toth unlawfully committed an assault with the intent to commit a kidnapping in the Park. He was working as a construction contractor in Yellowstone and temporarily residing in a contractor trailer at the Fishing Bridge RV Park, where the assault took place. He was arrested Oct. 6 in the Park.
According to the affidavit, the evening before the assault, the victim and another co-worker drove to Cody to go to Walmart. While at the store, Toth called the victim and accused him of sleeping with his ex-girlfriend. Toth threatened that he would come to Cody and deal with him “properly.”
Around 5:20 a.m. the next morning the victim awoke to a call from Toth on his cellphone, according to court documents. The victim didn’t answer but soon after heard a banging on his trailer and more phone calls from Toth. As the victim was about to open the door, Toth allegedly pushed it in and threw him to the ground. Toth put his hands around the victim’s neck and started choking him.
Toth allegedly pulled out a knife and pressed it against the victim’s neck, threatening to kill him. He accused the victim of lying about having relations with the ex-girlfriend, whom the victim said they’d never met.
According to court documents, Toth searched the victim’s phone but found no evidence of contact between the two. After a few minutes Toth allegedly relented and let the victim up, saying he would give them the opportunity to fight him before shooting them in the head.
A knife matching the description was found at the scene. Eventually Toth allowed the victim out of the trailer, which was when they ran toward a co-worker commuting to Old Faithful. This co-worker confirmed the victim told them the same account of events, according to court documents.
Toth was located by Park rangers around this time. He claimed he had seen his ex’s phone number in the victim’s phone and the only physical interaction during the dispute was pushing. He admitted to using “dope” before the incident, according to court documents.
The victim said Toth had been recently released from prison for kidnapping and assaulting an ex-girlfriend and had a recent arrest for possession of meth.
“Assault is a serious crime regardless of the location but when it occurs in a national park, it becomes a federal felony,” said U. S. Attorney Bob Murray. “This individual is now serving close to four years in federal prison due to an unnecessary assault on an innocent individual. This type of conviction would not have been possible without the collaborative efforts of our prosecuting attorney and the investigative work of the National Park Service.”
The crime was investigated by NPS special agents and Park law enforcement officers. The case was prosecuted by Michael J. Elmore.
(Leo Wolfson contributed to this report)
