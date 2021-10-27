Fraud and scammer-attacks are well and alive in Park County. Local law enforcement is urging residents to be aware of the threats and risks this criminal activity poses.
These thieves employ a wide variety of schemes to steal money from local residents through the internet, phone and in-person solicitation.
Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric said he saw two recent local cases where individuals were told they won millions in the lottery and a Mercedes-Benz. Each person sent out more than $500,000 each, none of which was recovered.
“Gone. That was just two cases,” Skoric said. “We’re losing millions of dollars a year in some of these scams.”
It’s often very difficult to track where the fraud is stemming from or get funds back.
“Most of that money is going overseas and it’s gone,” Skoric said.
Skoric said he also sees cases of family members preying on their elders for money as well.
If you suspect any of these nefarious activities contact the Park County Sheriff’s Office at (307)-527-8700, Cody Police at (307)-527-8700, Powell Police at (307)-754-2212.
Questions to always ask if suspicious:
Did they
•Contact you out of the blue?
•Request money, gift cards, green dot cards, checks or cash?
•Ask personal questions or ask for personal identification?
•Ask you to donate to an organization or cause?
•Tell you that someone’s life or well-being is at stake?
•Tell you not to tell anyone?
Are they
•Talking really fast, not letting you speak?
•Being vague or secretive?
•Demanding immediate action?
•Threatening you with arrest or other consequences?
•Claiming you won a contest you don’t remember entering?
•Claiming something that seems too good to be true?
Other tips to consider
•Don’t rush into make a decision about a transaction
•Call a family member or friend for help
•If a caller claims to be law enforcement, a local utility, or a business, have them hang up and call back on an established number
•Gift cards or green dot cards are never an appropriate way to pay a fine
•Don’t deposit or cash checks that are unknown. Contact the financial institution listed on the check from an established number.
•Don’t hesitate to ask for help.
