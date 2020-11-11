Road crews from S&S builders took advantage of the good weather last week and are moving most of their work to 17th Street.
The 16th and Sheridan Avenue intersection has reopened almost fully, and the East Sheridan intersection is now available to normal traffic again.
There is still some work to be done on the northeast corner of the 16th Street intersection, but the road will largely be open until it warms up more to allow workers to pour decorative concrete on the corner.
Grinding will also begin as crews smooth the road. Wyoming Department of Transportation Resident Engineer Todd Frost said grinding could occur day and night, but crews would concentrate on working at night during the warm days expected next week.
Work will now shift to the east side of the Beck Avenue and 17th Street intersection. Workers will be making upgrades to the ramps on the corners to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and replacing some slabs in the road, repouring curbs and gutters, and redoing a portion of the sidewalk.
Work this year will not end until crews finish working on the east side of the Alger Avenue and 17th Street intersection, Frost said. He expects work to continue past Thanksgiving.
Crews will have to return to Sheridan next year to put in markings and seal the repair work completed this fall.
Construction workers did not work on Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day.
