The male suspect shot and killed by Park County Sheriff Lt. Mark Hartman during a traffic stop in Powell last year was a local man who had an active arrest warrant for criminal trespass and stalking charges, stemming from a June incident in which he followed children from a Cody day care into a worship center and subsequently surveilled the day care.
After police received the report from True North Academy, Jack E. McGlothlin, 37, came to the Cody Law Enforcement Center a day later, wearing an American flag as a cape and two pistols, one on each hip, to report the day care was engaged in child abuse, the affidavit said.
McGlothlin first appeared at the day care on June 7 at 10 a.m., the affidavit said.
After walking a group of children from the day care into the House of Prayer Evangelical Church, a staff member saw a man standing behind her.
“She turned around and was startled ... [and] is certain the man followed her into the building without authorization,” the affidavit said.
Though she asked the man multiple times to leave the worship center, he kept asking her questions about the children.
“The man asked ... questions like, ‘What game do you play with the rope?’ ‘How old are the kids?,’ the affidavit said.
To ensure their safety, the children hold on to a rope as they walk from the day care to the worship center, the affidavit said.
The staff member reported to the Cody Police she felt “very frightened for her safety by the man’s demeanor and actions,” the affidavit said.
The man came back to the facility around 5 p.m., when a staff member observed him taking pictures of the day care’s entrance.
She then saw the man driving around the building using his phone to make a video recording of it, the affidavit said.
At approximately 7 p.m., a staff member’s husband took a photo of a vehicle which matched the description his wife gave him of the suspect’s vehicle.
According to the affidavit, the staff member shared the photo with the other two staff members who had had contact with the suspect. Each agreed it was the suspect’s vehicle.
According to the affidavit, the vehicle was registered to McGlothlin.
On June 8, Cody Police Officer Mark Martinez attempted to contact McGlothlin via telephone but could not reach him.
Martinez then requested the Park County Sheriff’s Office try to make contact at McGlothlin’s residence. One of the two deputies sent was Hartman.
Unable to make contact, Hartman left a business card with a note requesting McGlothlin contact Martinez, the affidavit said.
On June 11, McGlothlin came into the Cody Law Enforcement Center to report child abuse.
“[He] was armed with at least two pistols, one on each hip, and was wearing an American flag as a cape,” the affidavit said. “McGlothlin reported the True North Academy is abusing children by tying them up.”
“His belief the children are being abused stems from his observation of the True North Academy staff utilizing a safety rope to help get kids safely across the parking lot,” the affidavit continued. “McGlothlin believes that the children are tied to the rope as punishment.”
Cody police explained to McGlothlin that the “children are fine” and the rope is used to ensure their safety, but he did not accept this explanation, telling the police he would contact the FBI, the affidavit said.
“The Cody Police Officers who interacted with McGlothlin during this contact noted at times McGlothlin would become visibly upset, appeared to be shaking and seemed to have a difficult time catching his breath,” the affidavit said.
Later that day, McGlothlin called Martinez in response to the note Hartman had left at his residence.
“McGlothlin confirmed to me he is the person associated with the two incidents at the True North Academy on June 7,” Martinez wrote in the affidavit.
An arrest warrant was issued June 16 and was still active at the time of the deputy-involved shooting in August, in which Hartman attempted to conduct a traffic stop on McGlothlin after recognizing his vehicle.
According to the Park County Sheriff Office’s press release, McGlothlin attempted to elude Hartman. After stopping his vehicle, he exited with his firearm pointed toward Hartman, who then fired shots. McGlothlin was pronounced dead at the scene, the press release said.
Following McGlothlin’s death in August, his case was closed by Park County District Court Judge Joey Darrah on Oct. 12, according to court documents.
