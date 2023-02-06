Jack McGlothlin

The male suspect shot and killed by Park County Sheriff Lt. Mark Hartman during a traffic stop in Powell last year was a local man who had an active arrest warrant for criminal trespass and stalking charges, stemming from a June incident in which he followed children from a Cody day care into a worship center and subsequently surveilled the day care.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.