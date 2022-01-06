Philip Dobbins, a Cody man with an outstanding federal warrant for his arrest, was apprehended by U.S. Marshalls on Wednesday night in Cody. Jack Hatfield, Park County prosecuting attorney, said Dobbins was taken into custody at Rimrock Tire. He said there was no evidence Dobbins was living or working there.
Hatfield said the Marshalls received a call from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations regarding his location in Cody. He was transported to the Park County Detention Center by Cody Police.
Dobbins, 44, was originally arrested in March 2021 for participating in a multi-state drug distribution network. He was found with 12.5 ounces of meth as well as marijuana and hypodermic needles in his vehicle.
Dobbins had been on the lam since October, when he left the Life House drug treatment center in Sheridan where he was staying. His disappearance occurred just hours after U.S. District Court Judge Kelly Rankin ordered him to return to prison upon completing his stay at the unsecure outpatient treatment facility, despite his plea to be allowed to move back to Cody.
Hatfield said he knew an arrest was imminent, and had been speaking with DCI about tracking Dobbins since December. He said DCI knew Dobbins was still in Wyoming, but spent some time figuring out whether he was in Riverton or in Cody. At a certain point they were able to narrow their focus to Cody.
Hatfield said he is currently investigating where Dobbins was staying and if anyone else assisted him in absconding from authorities. He said those individuals could be charged in Park County with accessory after the fact, a felony carrying up to three years in prison and up to $3,000 in fines.
Dobbins, previously shaven and bald, now has a full beard and head of hair. He was checked into the Park County Detention Center at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. By 9:50 a.m. Thursday he had been picked up by the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office and taken to their facility. The Big Horn County Detention Center has a contract with the U.S. Marshalls to house inmates facing federal charges.
Hatfield said Dobbins will next face a hearing in Casper on fugitive of justice charges, and to determine his bond, which will likely increase substantially. After that hearing, Hatfield said he will likely be brought back to Big Horn until his sentencing.
Dobbins is accused of coordinating with William Taylor to receive at least four ounces of meth that was mailed from California to Cody. Taylor pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams of meth in November and will be sentenced on Feb. 2.
