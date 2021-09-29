The more things change, certain things still stay the same when it comes to school lunches.
“When we look at lunch, our most popular days are pizza and breakfast for lunch entrees,” school nutrition director Gen Sheets said. “At breakfast favorites include cold cereal, pastries and waffles.”
For the second year in a row, they are all offered free of charge to all students.
When COVID hit and school districts were shuttered, the U.S. Department of Agriculture offered the Summer Food Services Program, which allowed staff to distribute meals in bulk to families.
“We are versed in that program as we operate it every summer,” Sheets said. “There are no family applications, everyone eats free and the menu planning is less rigorous.”
The district operated that program up until school started this year.
“That is when the waivers expired,” Sheets said.
The USDA then offered the Seamless Summer Option throughout the 2021-22 school year. It comes with the same perks. Everyone eats for free and no family applications are needed, but the menu planning and nutrition are the same as the School Breakfast Program or the National School Lunch Program.
“As far as the administration and rollout of the program, it is not hard to pivot,” Sheets said. “What is a bit of a drag is supply chain issues are making it pretty hard to offer a planned menu as we are shorted something every single delivery.”
So far this year Cody schools are averaging around 245 breakfasts and 615 lunches daily.
Different schools are doing different things, according to Sheets. For the most part breakfast and lunch are being offered every school day. Valley Elementary chose breakfast and afternoon snack instead of lunch.
“Food procurement is the hardest it has been since I have been in food service management, that’s over a decade,” Sheets said. “Staffing is a struggle in every single part of the food chain harvest.”
Processing and trucking have taken hard hits. Even with being shorted on deliveries, regulations still need to followed regarding calorie, sodium and saturated fat limits.
There are whole grain requirements and the district must offer a rainbow of vegetables over the week.
While there is no application needed to take part in the summer feeding programs, Sheets said it is important for parents to still file those applications every year before Oct. 1 to help fund positions and programming within the district.
Free breakfasts and lunch will be available throughout the rest of the school year, then the district will switch to operating the Summer Food Service Program and feed students at partner sites around the county.
