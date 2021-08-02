As Mike Ashcraft flipped sizzling bacon at his three-booth-long Country Grill on Thursday morning at the Park County Fair, he said the sight of people smiling and enjoying themselves had nearly brought tears to his eyes.
The Powell man had been working the area fair and summer celebration circuit – and Cody Fourth of July – for 12 years now, until last year. COVID-19 restrictions meant the fair was whittled down to 4-H animal projects and almost nothing else.
This year it was all back and many people were happier than ever.
“It’s relieving to see humanity get back to normal,” he said. “This is the highlight of my summer, coming to the fairs, socializing, engaging. You see the excitement and joy, you don’t see the worry or stress.”
On the third day of the fair, well before the carnival rides had started for the day and as most food trucks were only starting to prepare for the huge crowds, 4-H and FFA youth were already taking over the animal barns and central show grounds, where steers were led past judges and spectators.
Sam Yount, a freshman in the Powell FFA, was taking advantage of the relative quiet of the morning to check on his months-old lamb, Private Charles Lamb, to get ready for showing the next day.
“We’ve had a really fun time with him,” Yount said.
He wasn’t at the fair last year, and while he said it wasn’t that bad to miss, he’s happy to be back, to go around with his parents to look at the other animals and displays.
The poultry and rabbit barn was as loud and exciting as it has ever been, thanks to poultry returning to the fair this year.
“It is great,” said Mary Carter of Powell, whose son was showing his hen. “It was too bad they couldn’t do the poultry show last year.”
Truett Carter, 14, said he also enjoys the free acts and displays.
“I look forward to the other events,” he said. “Not the rides, but the other stuff.”
Donna Blain of Cody was taking advantage of the exhibit halls being back to peruse the displays, although she said she was concerned with how few items there were compared to years ago, when there was more involvement from both volunteers and youths.
Still, the former 4-H cooking teacher was pleased to see her granddaughter’s cinnamon roll graced with a blue ribbon.
“It’s my grandma’s recipe,” Josefina Bray said. “So I’ve made it a lot.”
As they looked at the baked goods, staff from Powell Valley Healthcare wheeled in elderly residents to check out the offerings. In a new competition focused on using old farm junk, the winning entry was a chess set with pieces made from bolts and nuts.
Outside, as the weather warmed and lunchtime approached, more food vendors opened and more people stopped for classics like funnel cakes and donut burgers, but also sushi bowls and barbecue.
For youths who show stock, a full fair makes for a full week.
Scarlett Bray, 10, was taking advantage of her first chance to show chickens and also soaking in a normal fair.
“Last year it was very un-normal,” she said. “I showed my rabbit and sold her, but it was not the normal fair.”
This year she’s basically living at the fair, eating out of her camper. But her plan for Thursday was to eat lunch at one of the vendors along the walkway.
“Then tonight I’ll do the rides,” she said. “Yes, I’m excited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.