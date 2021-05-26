U.S. Park Rangers of Yellowstone National Park are investigating an incident of a woman approaching too close to wildlife at Roaring Mountain.
On May 10 at about 4:45 p.m., an unidentified woman approached a female grizzly bear and her two cubs at the north end of the Roaring Mountain parking lot. The female grizzly charged the woman, who turned and walked away from the bears.
The unidentified woman is described as white, mid-30s, brown hair, heavyset and wearing black clothing. If you were around Roaring Mountain around that time or you have information that could help, contact NPS Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009, nps.gov/ISB or nps_isb@nps.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.