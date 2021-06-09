The Cody Regional Health Long-Term Care Center reported its first cases of residents testing positive for COVID-19 last week, and one who tested positive and was already in a special unit with severe health issues has died.
Hospital spokesperson Ashley Trudo said after COVID-19 was detected during last week’s testing cycle, staff have worked closely with the hospital’s Infection Control Preventionist, and are following CMS and Wyoming Health Department regulations to prevent further spread of COVID-19, including isolation of COVID-19 residents, increased facility-wide testing and suspending resident visitations during the testing protocol period.
“Our team does an amazing job at making sure our residents stay engaged and active as possible during this time,” said Connie Schoen, Director of Nursing at LTCC. “It’s hard on all of us to go through another shutdown.”
The center’s staff and residents must test negative for COVID-19 two weeks in a row following the last positive result before reopening their doors to the public for visitation.
“Four of our residents have tested positive since last week’s testing,” said John Osse, Interim Administrator of LTCC. “One of these residents in our special care unit with severe comorbidity issues passed away with COVID-19 during this time. We continue to test daily and take appropriate steps to ensure the safety of our other residents.”
