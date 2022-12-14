Former Cody resident and Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the age of 61.
Mississippi State University representatives said he passed from complications due to a heart condition. Survivors include his wife Sharon and children Janeen, Kimberly, Cody and Kiersten.
“Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather,” Leach’s family said in a statement. “He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”
After more than three decades as a college coach, he will be remembered for his ground-breaking “Air Raid” passing attack.
Leach teamed up with Hal Mumme at Iowa Wesleyan College in 1989, where the duo developed the renowned Air Raid offense.
He landed the head coaching job at Texas Tech in 2000 and revamped a Red Raider offense that threw the ball all over the field and set NCAA records.
He coached in Lubbock until 2009, finishing the 2008 season 11-2 and landing in the top 25 at the end of the fifth year of his last six seasons.
Leach then coached at Washington State from 2012-2019, taking the Cougars to a bowl game in his second season after WSU had suffered eight consecutive losing seasons. He was awarded the AFCA Coach of the Year at Washington State in 2018.
He was in his third season coaching Mississippi State and preparing for a bowl game when he passed.
“I always stayed in contact with Mike, so this was like a shot in the gut,” longtime Cody football coach John McDougall said. “You take a little kid from Wyoming who wasn’t a great athlete, and then to get to coach in three of the top college football leagues in the country is a quite an accomplishment.”
Born in Susanville, Calif., to Frank and Sandra Leach, he was raised in Cody. Leach ran track and played high school football for the Broncs, but he never quite made a name for himself on the field.
After graduating from Cody High School in the 1970s, Leach attended Brigham Young University, where he played rugby. After graduating with honors from BYU in 1983, Leach earned a master’s degree from the U.S. Sports Academy and his Juris Doctor from Pepperdine University, where he graduated in the top one-third of his class.
During his years in Cody he made quite the impression early on as a baseball coach, leading a misfit group of Little League and Legion B players from the dugout with his own style.
“He was coaching my younger son’s All-Star baseball team,” McDougall said. “They weren’t any good. They didn’t have a lot of talent. Nobody wanted to coach them so Mike coached them
“They had a regional tournament here, so you had All-Star teams from Washington and Oregon and all of these other big places. Mike came up with the ‘Shadow Infield,’ and we still giggle about that.”
Without the talent on the field to intimidate the better teams, Leach and his squad warmed up without a ball before the first inning, perfectly fielding imaginary hits and throwing out imaginary runners from the outfield to emulate a real All-Star team.
“A team hit a fly ball to my kid in the outfield who couldn’t catch anything, and he made a catch over his shoulder,” McDougall said. “Then we made the next two outs somehow and the other team wondered what they had gotten into.”
But the second inning, they found out and rolled on to a win, but Leach took that phantom infield with him his next few years of coaching.
That creativity mixed with intelligence and a passion for football led to coaching gigs at Cal Poly San Louis Obispo, College of the Desert and the European Football League in Pori, Finland.
Leach and Mumme went on to spend five seasons at Valdosta State and then two seasons at Kentucky
“He was hired at Kentucky because the coach there couldn’t handle his passing attacks in junior college,” McDougall said. “In high school we were going up against 4A schools all the time and we had to throw the ball just to compete. We had a lot of success against those bigger schools.”
Leach joined Bob Stoops’ Oklahoma staff as offensive coordinator in 1999 before landing the Texas Tech job.
He returned to Wyoming as often as he could, participating in last summer’s Fourth of July parade in Cody and reminiscing with friends.
“Every time you talked to Mike you walked away laughing,” CHS classmate KaeRae Parnell said. “He brought joy to everyone he talked to. His mind never stopped and he was one of the most intelligent people I have ever met.”
Leach was an innovator and motivator in the college football world, but he also had a wide array of interests, from Geronimo to pirates to business. Parnell said he was a friend for life to anyone he met.
“He was 100% genuine,” she added. “I got a text from him in the middle of the night asking me about bombs and Area 51 because I work in the nuclear industry.”
He also was known for his colorful personality that led to several memorable quotes throughout his career.
From his thoughts on marriage preparation – “I don’t care ... just elope” – to candy corn – “I think candy corn is awful. You know, it’s like fruitcake. There’s a reason they serve fruitcake once a year, because it’s awful” – to recruiting a good quarterback – “I’ve said this one time before. If anybody could do it, we wouldn’t go around the country recruiting these guys to play quarterback. We’d just go to 7-Eleven and pull the guys out of there. There’s a lot of guys at 7-Eleven who’d like to play quarterback” – he was always ready with a good sound bite.
In 2019 while at Washington State, Leach considered which Pac-12 mascot would win in a battle royal and went through each one, commenting on Arizona, “You’d have to get one of those Harry Potter activists on how you kill a Sun Devil, because there’s a lot of outside stuff there”
And in another interview he discussed how much he was into dinosaurs as a child in Cody, where he received a free dinosaur at a local gas station with a big dinosaur out front. He then warned that if players didn’t start using their hands more, they would evolve into having short, useless arms like a T-rex.
“I remember the gas station,” Parnell said. “It was over there right off main street. I don’t remember them giving away dinosaurs, but that is funny.”
His recent stay at the Irma revealed an ulterior motive.
“I asked him why he was staying at the oldest hotel in town,” Parnell said. “He told me he wanted to see if there was a ghost there.”
Even though he worked and traveled to places all over the country, Leach never forgot the influence Cody and Wyoming had on him growing up, Parnell said.
She received a text from Leach recently regarding the death of a classmate and what he had meant to the coach, and just what being from the Cowboy State was all about.
“When I was at BYU I was trying to make a play in a rugby game and it was not lost on me how much Wyoming hated BYU,” Leach wrote. “We were hard to like, everyone hated us, but the Wyoming influence extended beyond Wyoming. I am not forgetting that it all started in Wyoming, and even those that leave should never forget it either.”
