Dr. Jimmie Biles remembered his partner at Yellowstone Sports Medicine, Dr. Clint Devin, as both a great surgeon and a great man.
Above all, Biles said, Devin had a devotion to both his family and his craft.
“I was blessed to work for him for three years,” Biles said. “I don’t think there was a better spine surgeon, and he was humble, he was always available.
“He was also just as amazing as a husband, a father, a Christian, very conservative. I thought he was an amazing person.”
And when he decided to begin flying himself from his home in Steamboat Springs to Cody as often as every other week to perform surgeries, Biles said he devoted himself to that as well.
Biles said he practiced flying into the Steamboat Springs airport often and had all of the gadgets needed to fly safely.
“I think he was a good pilot until the end,” Biles said of Devin. “He took it very seriously.”
And when he came into Cody, he stayed busy. Biles said Devin most frequently went to Powell Valley Healthcare, but he checked on patients at Cody Regional Health as well, starting in Powell after getting up at 4 a.m.
“Most patients really liked him, he could adjust himself to their level of comfort,” Biles recalled. “He had a very large footprint, he did a lot of research and presented a lot.”
