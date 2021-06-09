Yellowstone National Park had a busy Memorial Day weekend, not only beating last year’s attendance but also the traffic from 2019.
The East Entrance closest to Cody had 31% more traffic than the same holiday weekend in 2019, a total of 1,385 more visitors. In 2020, the Park and east gate experienced lower traffic numbers than 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sunday, May 30, was the biggest day of the weekend for the Park and East Entrance. The east gate reported 1,249 travelers while the Park had a total of 12,040. The West Entrance led the Park on this day with 5,635 visitors.
Consistent with historical norms, the East Entrance was the fourth busiest gate in the Park.
Over Memorial Day weekend 2019, there was not a single day with more than 1,000 visitors at the East Entrance. In 2021, three of the four weekend days topped 1,000 people there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.