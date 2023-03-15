Deer Creek Ranch LLC and the Army Corps of Engineers are proceeding with a streambank restoration project on the upper South Fork, following the Park County commissioners’ approval of a floodplain development permit.
The project will take place along 525 feet of the west bank of the South Fork on Deer Creek Ranch property, said Park County Planning and Zoning Assistant Director Kim Dillivan.
The applicants plan to restore the riverbank to the way it was prior to a June 12, 2022, flood, Dillivan said. Approximately 1,500 cubic yards of material will be removed from the river channel to rebuild the bank and approximately 850 cubic yards of boulders will be used to stabilize the restored bank.
Wyoming Game and Fish Aquatic Habitat Biologist Laura Burckhardt sent a Feb. 27 letter to the planning and zoning office expressing concerns about the amount of material being dredged from the river for this project, and the impact that could have on fish habitat.
“There is the potential for the South Fork to be entrenched and separated from the floodplain,” she wrote. “This could result in the loss of function of the river and significant loss of aquatic habitat for fish.”
Burckhardt said during the commissioners’ meeting that her concerns had been alleviated after receiving additional information from the Army Corps of Engineers.
But Burckhardt also expressed concern — both in her letter and during the commissioners’ meeting — about the cumulative impacts of these sorts of restoration projects on the river habitat.
“The cumulative loss of aquatic habitat in the South Fork Shoshone as a result of use of riprap (boulders) for bank stabilization has reached a point of concern,” she wrote in her letter. “Since 2016, Park County has approved floodplain permits associated with bank stabilization that has resulted in 13,712 linear feet (2.6 miles) of riprap being placed within an 8-mile section of the Upper South Fork Shoshone ...
“We’d like to see an evaluation and consideration of the loss of aquatic habitat … and the resulting impact to neighboring landowners and county infrastructure prior to approval of any future bank stabilization projects on the South Fork Shoshone River.”
During their March 7 meeting, the commissioners also approved an amended floodplain development permit for the Hawkeye Ranch streambank restoration project, which is just south of the Deer Creek project.
The initial project approved by the commissioners on Dec. 20 involved the restoration of 1,500 feet of streambank, the removal of 5,000 cubic yards of material from the stream channel and the installation of 2,100 cubic yards of limestone boulders to stabilize the bank.
The ranch amended its plan to include the restoration of approximately 1.85 additional acres of uplands, 500 feet of additional streambank protection, 1,500 cubic yards of additional dredged material and 1,000 cubic yards of additional supportive boulder to stabilize the bank.
The amendments are a result of Hawkeye’s efforts to address concerns expressed by Burckhardt during a Dec. 20 commission meeting, Dillivan said. Burckhardt expressed concern that a side channel of the river would not be adequately protected through the initial plan brought forth by Hawkeye Ranch.
Both the Deer Creek Ranch project and the Hawkeye Ranch amendments were approved unanimously by the commissioners.
