03132023-streambankprojects-Courtesy1.jpg

This photo provides a southern view of the Deer Creek Ranch property that will be impacted by an upcoming streambank restoration project.

 Courtesy of Park County

Deer Creek Ranch LLC and the Army Corps of Engineers are proceeding with a streambank restoration project on the upper South Fork, following the Park County commissioners’ approval of a floodplain development permit.

