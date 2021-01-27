A 60-year-old Cody man charged with two felonies related to a fall wreck is out of jail after posting a $250,000 cash bond.
Kenneth Stone has been charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon while driving under the influence of alcohol and causing bodily injury.
During his arraignment hearing Tuesday, Stone pleaded not guilty to both felony charges.
After bond was posted on Tuesday he was released from the Park County Detention Center. He had been in custody since Jan. 12.
His bond was lowered as a result of a stipulated agreement between the prosecution and defense. The agreement included the requirement that he surrender his passport and wear a GPS monitor, and he is only allowed to travel within Wyoming and Montana.
Stone’s initial bond had been set at $750,000 cash only.
He has three prior felonies on his record including a 1997 charge for fleeing to Australia to avoid prison time from a 1994 charge.
His most recent charges stem from allegedly causing a North Fork car wreck in October that injured four other people.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Pence said he drifted into the westbound lane on U.S. 14-16-20 near the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park on the morning of Oct. 6 and collided with a 2020 Dodge Charger driven by a 29-year-old from Cincinnati, Ohio, who was traveling west around a left-hand corner. As the car rounded the corner, Stone’s eastbound 1997 Ford Ranger entered in their lane.
In his full investigation, Pence determined Stone was impaired by medication and alcohol while driving. Pence said Stone only blew a .02 – well below the legal limit – but that was three hours after the incident. Stone also admitted to taking sleeping pills and muscle relaxers in combination with a few beers the previous night.
The felony carries a jail term of up to 20 years, but due to his prior felonies the state is pursuing a life sentence in prison for Stone.
District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield will preside over the case as Judge Bill Simpson had a prior conflict of interest related to Stone.
Attorneys Lindsey Crandall and Tim Blatt are both representing Stone.
