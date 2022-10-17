Jose cuellar mugshot.jpg

A Powell man was arrested by the Powell Police Department for his third offense of domestic battery within 10 years and for one charge of strangling a household member around 1 a.m. on Sept. 18. Jose Marcos Cuellar allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and then hid behind a fence when police attempted to contact him.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.