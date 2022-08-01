The Park County Travel Council saw an unexpected increase in June’s lodging tax collection this month.
The council reported this increase after approving its fiscal year 2023 budget during its July 21 meeting.
“We all expected our lodging tax collection for June to be poor because of flooding and record low entrances into our [Yellowstone National Park] gates and all sorts of things that happened, so we reduced our collection to $105,000,” PCTC Executive Director Ryan Hauck said.
The council ended up collecting roughly $225,000 in lodging taxes, however.
“So we have about an extra $99,000,” Hauck said. “It’s a godsend before the year ends.”
Council members also launched into a discussion of possibly changing its retirement plan by going from a simple IRA to a pension plan, which will increase the amount of dollars going into council members’ retirement funds.
“It would not only be a great hiring tool as we grow this team, but also a great retaining tool to keep good people,” Hauck said.
It would mean council members contributing 8% more of their salaries for the pension, council treasurer John Wetzel said.
“We’re paying 10% now and [with the new pension plan] we would be paying 18%,” Wetzel added.
The idea was tabled for next month’s meeting because of concerns some council members held.
“My concern this year is it’s definitely a belt-tightening year with the floods [and]we’ve been talking about trying to conserve money for additional advertising wherever we can,” council member Ruffin Prevost said. “I want to do right by employees ... but the flip side of that is also doing right by voters and taxpayers.”
“I think our local constituency has been hit pretty hard,” Prevost added. “We’re in a year where another disaster, on top of Covid, has hit everybody.”
Wetzel said the council can afford it.
“Most of the government employees [in Wyoming] are taking down 14.65% in their retirement as we speak,” Wetzel said. “I do think we have some urgency because if we’re going to do it, we might as well do it so we can do the best for employees.”
The council said they will vote on the issue at the next meeting.
“We need to really look at the hard costs of things moving forward,” said vice chairman Mike Darby. “We need to do this so we can make an informed decision for the public.”
During the meeting, several council members also expressed concern over national media’s coverage of the county during the closure of Yellowstone National Park.
As Hauck gave the marketing report, he said, “we had piles and piles of national media coverage, and unfortunately, it was in a bad vein. It really made us look like we were all drowning underwater.”
With the July 2 reopening of some entrances of the park, Hauck said a great deal of work went into getting media coverage for the area.
“We did get on some evening news shows, and it was coverage from around the entire country,” Hauck said. “We are trying to do stuff to combat everything.”
That included sending out two to three times more press releases than usual. Travel alerts were updated daily and e-blasts (sending emails to hundreds or thousands of people simultaneously) were sent out at double the rate, Hauck said.
The Wyoming Office of Tourism also focused on media coverage throughout July.
“We’ve been trying to kind of direct the narrative a little bit,” said Quintin Blair, district representative at the Wyoming Office of Tourism. “The focus has been on national media coverage as well as any kind of regional media that would listen or put us on major markets.”
The travel council will meet again on Aug. 18 at the Yellowstone Regional Airport.
