Two Northwest College students are recovering in Billings after sustaining serious injuries following an encounter with a grizzly bear on the South Fork on Saturday.
“They have both been through a successful surgery and the doctors say it doesn’t seem like there will be any permanent tissue or muscle damage,” NWC wrestling coach Jim Zeigler said of his student athletes Kendell Cummings and Brady Lowry. “The main concern at this point is infection from the puncture wounds.”
Cummings, a sophomore, is from Evanston while fellow sophomore Lowry is from Cedar City, Utah. Zeigler said both men have been joined by their parents, and the entire wrestling team, in Billings.
“At least one of us has been with them for every moment since the encounter,” he said. “We’ve been smothering them with love and attention as they recover.”
Zeigler said both men are currently expected to make a full recovery.
The men encountered the bear at close range in heavy cover while recreating and antler hunting west of the Bobcat Houlihan-Trailhead 28 miles southwest of Cody with two friends on the Shoshone National Forest Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from Wyoming Game and Fish.
Cummings and Lowry called 911 and Park County Search and Rescue was immediately activated. G&F personnel responded to the scene as well.
Zeigler said all four men worked together to get safely down the mountain. They also encountered a hunting party who aided them in their journey.
“This really turns into a community story about how people look out for each other,” Zeigler said.
Northwest College President Lisa Watson agreed and thanked all who helped the men after the encounter.
“I am so grateful for those who assisted these brave young men in the aftermath of this terrifying ordeal and that no lives were lost,” Watson said. “It took quick thinking and no small amount of bravery for this to have ended without tragedy.”
Cummings was immediately flown by helicopter to Billings, and Lowry was transported by ambulance to Cody Regional Health before he was also life-flighted to Billings.
As a wrestling coach for three decades, Zeigler has seen his fair share of injuries. But he said he was unprepared for the wounds he saw on Cummings and Lowry.
“It was very difficult for me to see them,” Zeigler said. “The wounds are horrific. There are puncture wounds the size of nickels in some places. But it could have been so much worse.”
G&F is in the process of gathering further details, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
In the last few weeks, there has been an abundance of bear activity at low elevations throughout the South Fork, North Fork, Clarks Fork and Greybull river drainages. G&F encourages anyone recreating in these areas to use caution and be bear aware.
“In the vicinity where the attack occurred, reports from landowners and hunters indicate there may be six to 10 different bears moving between agricultural fields and low elevation slopes,” G&F Cody Region Wildlife Supervisor Dan Smith said. “Game and Fish will continue to monitor bear activity in the area and work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to make management decisions in the best interest of public safety.”
Zeigler said there is still much to tell about this story — a story he wants Cummings and Lowry to tell in their own words once they’ve recovered from their ordeal.
But the fact that they’ll even be able to tell their story is a testament to their courage and resilience and the aid of others, he said.
“In 30 years, I’ve seen a lot of heartbreak and challenge,” Zeigler said. “But this story might be one of the most triumphant things I’ve ever been associated with. It’s their story to tell, but it’s incredibly heroic, courageous and amazing, and I’m just glad that they’re safe.”
