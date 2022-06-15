A case of a baby found dead in Clark in 1996 could be reexamined by the Wyoming Department of Criminal Services’ Cold Case team.
Park County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Charla Torczon said that, during an inventory of long-term evidence, an item relating to the case was noted.
“It was decided, with new technological availabilities, that now would be a good time to forward it to DCI to their Cold Case team to reexamine,” she said.
Twenty six years ago, volunteers cleaning up the roadside along WYO 120 found the body of the infant, later determined to be a white male baby near full term, according to the April 22, 1996, Enterprise. Then sheriff Bill Brewer said the body was wrapped in plastic and found just south of the Montana border.
No signs of trauma were found on the body, which was determined to be one month premature. Investigator Tom Thompson said he suspected the body had been placed on the ground and rolled down the embankment wrapped in three plastic bags.
“We have no way of knowing at this point whether the child was born in Wyoming, Montana or Idaho, but it definitely was not born in a hospital or clinic,” Thompson said at the time.
Undersheriff Bob Coorough said in the ’96 story that homicide charges could be filed if it were determined the child was born alive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.