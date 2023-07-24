Temple IMG-7796.jpg
Two of the most contentious issues surrounding the proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Cody — the weight of the Cody Master Plan and the height of the temple — are now going to be discussed in an executive session, where the public isn’t allowed.

JC Milner

From sneaking in the lego-temple pieces in town under the cover of darkness, Mitch Asay running wild and unfiltered while opposing viewpoints to the temple get deleted to the we all knew it was coming lds lawsuit plus the secret no-public allowed meetings....well, things are pretty much normal here in Cody. My message to the Enterprise would be "for once, just once, please objectively report on an issue" The way the paper has been managed (mismanaged) the last several years, you're acting like a business that will be going out, soon

Booneyrat
Tom Conners

Good comment.

Justin M. Smith
Justin Smith

Once again I see the non Mormon comments all getting deleted; while the semi-illiterate Mitch Asay Mormon attack dog comments on every single article and comment with his unhinged personal attacks.

Booneyrat
Tom Conners

I concur..apparently the First Amendment does not apply around Cody.

Mitch Asay

Justin that's the big difference between you and I, the truth hurts and the truth will always prevail. You should try it sometime.Also you said I am LDS attack dog. Do you even know what religion I am. Do your research before you comment Justin.

Santiago Garcia

“The Standard of Truth has been erected; no unhallowed hand can stop the work from progressing; … the truth of God will go forth boldly, nobly, and independent, till it has penetrated every continent, visited every clime, swept every country, and sounded in every ear, till the purposes of God shall be accomplished, and the Great Jehovah shall say the work is done.”

Santiago Garcia

JustAGuyInCody
Joe Whittaker

Why is Orthodontist Mat Moss even on this board? What are his qualifications? It’s obvious he’s just there to ramrod this approval through the P&Z board.

And now they’re moving to closed sessions??

Something smells fishy. At least some of these P&Z board members have a backbone, unlike our city planner Todd Stowell.

Here’s some homework for you…go back to recent builds / remodels in this city and tell me how many times Todd Stowell *forced* places to adhere to the Master Plan. Talk to newer businesses and see how much of a joke this has all become. Just about ALL of them will tell you the Master Plan was enforced as law. But yet we’re to believe there’s no conflict of interest? If you believe that, I have some ocean front property to sell you in Kansas.

Moss & Stowell need to resign / be fired. This is some back room politicking

JustAGuyInCody
Joe Whittaker

Mitch - read it, and I’ve spoken to a small handful of new-ish businesses. Be careful what you assume n

JustAGuyInCody
Joe Whittaker

Mitch - I love the nicknames…very Trumpish! And who threatened you?

