Two of the most contentious issues surrounding the proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Cody — the weight of the Cody Master Plan and the height of the temple — are now going to be discussed in an executive session, where the public isn’t allowed.
During the city Planning and Zoning Board’s July 19 work session to discuss the findings of fact drafted by city planner Todd Stowell.
They deal with both the conditional use permit, which will allow a temple in a rural residential zone, and the special exemption request for the temple.
City Attorney Scott Kolpitcke advised the board members to hash out their thoughts about the Cody Master Plan in an executive session.
The advice was given after the board members detailed their differing opinions over the findings of fact in the conditional use permit that says “the [Cody] master plan is a guide that does not have the status of law,” that its statements are “not hard-and-fast regulations, but rather statements that reflect the community’s aspirations.”
P&Z Board Chairman Carson Rowley wanted to strike that finding from the CUP, saying “I wholeheartedly disagree with that. I think the master plan has more weight than that.”
Rowley said the city code talked about the master plan having more significance than what the finding suggested.
Board member Matthew Moss agreed with the finding, saying the Cody Master Plan can be interpreted in many different ways.
But Rowley said that was the purpose of the board.
“If there wasn’t an interpretation problem, you wouldn’t need seven people looking at it,” he said. “There’s a lot of things about the master plan that are subjective decisions, not objective decisions, and that’s why you have seven people that have different backgrounds coming together to agree on something.”
Board member Kim Borer said the master plan did have status of law because city ordinances reference it.
Kolpitcke intervened.
“I’m just going to suggest this might be something I want to talk to you guys about in an executive session,” he said.
Rowley agreed, saying it would allow the board to ask Kolpitcke questions.
Kolpitcke later advised the board to also discuss the building height and the 30 feet limit in an executive session after Rowley said he wanted to add that there was a 30 foot height limit in the zone where the temple is being located.
Rowley made that suggestion during the board’s discussion of the CUP findings of fact that stated “the temple building complies with the building height limit for the zone in which it is located.”
The board discusses other findings of the conditional use permit
Although the board had previously approved the CUP, the members weren’t “happy” with some of the findings of fact, Rowley said.
“We have not adopted a written record of our findings,” he said. “That’s what we’re trying to do [at the work session] is to form that written document.”
Rowley wanted to strike “lighting” from the finding that “the temple proposal does not otherwise impose any impacts (traffic, lighting, noise) that are greater than other permitted uses in the area.”
Moss wanted the word “lighting” kept in the finding, saying there was only going to be a .1 footcandle at the property’s border “which is nothing.”
“There’s a difference between light pollution and light visibility,” he added.
Rowley took issue with the proposed lighting out of concern for its “density.”
He also took issue with the CUP’s finding that “a structure or tree approximately 35 feet tall at the east property line of the temple property ... is calculated to be visually equivalent to the height of the steeple.”
“That’s a very rudimentary way to do things,” Rowley said. “It might be a decent argument but ... I think there’s a lot of error and a lot of assumptions that I don’t feel comfortable saying is a fact.”
Board member Kim Borer agreed, saying it needed more “depth” to be considered a finding of fact.
Rowley further wanted to strike the finding that “the perceived view impacts from the steeple are the result of individual personal preferences ... we find that views impacted by the development of the temple site do not interfere with or impair existing property rights, or public health, safety, welfare or morals and are compatible with existing uses in the area.”
Rowley said “based on the testimony we had, I think some doubt entered on that.”
Another issue was the finding that compared the Hampton Inn’s lighting to the temple’s proposed lighting.
“The Hampton Inn is not in a residential area. This [the temple] is,” board member Dan Schein said. “The same whiteness and brightness of lights that are at the Hampton Inn are inappropriate for a residential zone.”
Most of the board suggested deleting the comparison to the Hampton Inn from the findings of fact.
Rowley wanted to remove the finding on the lighting because testimony had not provided sufficient evidence to make that a fact.
The next change applied to the finding that “a significant portion of the community view the temple as attractive.”
Rowley wanted to remove the word “significant” and replace the rest of the finding with “the grounds were well-kept and arched doorways and windows fit architecture consistent with Cody’s history.”
“I feel a lot of that is speculative,” he added.
For the finding that the temple meets expectations of “quality building materials and construction,” Rowley wanted to add “appears to meet.”
Schein wanted to strike the finding that approval of the temple would “recognize great design.”
“This is a modular Lego building,” he said. “I don’t necessarily feel this building is anything that is going to recognize great design.”
Borer said “great” was an “opinionated” word.
Lastly, Rowley wanted to strike the line in the finding that “the ability to perform temple worship locally is a significant quality of life improvement.”
“Not being LDS, I don’t know if I can sign off on that,” he said.
Borer agreed, saying “we’re trying to keep religion out of this.”
Rowley and board member Josh White also wanted to remove additional adjectives and subjective words found in the finding of facts.
Discussion of findings for the special exemption request
Unless the board approves findings “a” through “f” of the special exemption request, the exemption won’t be approved, Rowley said.
For finding “a” -- “the special exemption will not produce an undesirable change in the character of the neighborhood or a detriment to nearby properties” -- some members agreed, others did not.
Rowley said, “Having a 101 foot tower would change the character of the neighborhood.”
Borer agreed, saying, “we have no precedent in our community for a 101 foot high building.”
Schein added that based on the emails received from the community, “I feel it is going to be an undesirable change of what the citizens of this community want.”
Moss disagreed, saying 70% of churches in Cody are in residential zones and they have steeples.
The board also discussed the finding that “the special exemption is the minimum deviation from the specifications ... necessary and adequate for the proposed activity, structure or use.”
“The height that they are requesting is not a minimum deviation,” Borer said.
Rowley agreed, saying “I don’t think the applicant has proven to me that this is a minimum deviation.”
Moss disagreed, asking if the board meant the church can’t have a steeple at all or just that the steeple was too high.
Rowley said the burden is on the applicant.
“If they’re adamant that a 101 feet total height is a minimum deviation, I gotta see more proof,” he added.
Moss said the church was following the International Building Code.
Board member Scott Richard said he continues to struggle with the city planner’s height interpretation that says the temple meets the requirement.
Moss agreed with the finding that “the benefit sought by the applicant cannot be achieved by some other method.”
“The intent is to have a temple built here. Where are they going to go?” Moss asked. “If you put one out on the Powell Highway ... you’ll get the same complaints. We’re going to be back here again in three months.”
Next steps
At the board’s next public meeting, an agenda item will be added to accept or reject a written document of finding of facts for the CUP and the special exemption request, Rowley said.
From sneaking in the lego-temple pieces in town under the cover of darkness, Mitch Asay running wild and unfiltered while opposing viewpoints to the temple get deleted to the we all knew it was coming lds lawsuit plus the secret no-public allowed meetings....well, things are pretty much normal here in Cody. My message to the Enterprise would be "for once, just once, please objectively report on an issue" The way the paper has been managed (mismanaged) the last several years, you're acting like a business that will be going out, soon
Good comment.
Once again I see the non Mormon comments all getting deleted; while the semi-illiterate Mitch Asay Mormon attack dog comments on every single article and comment with his unhinged personal attacks.
I concur..apparently the First Amendment does not apply around Cody.
Justin that's the big difference between you and I, the truth hurts and the truth will always prevail. You should try it sometime.Also you said I am LDS attack dog. Do you even know what religion I am. Do your research before you comment Justin.
“The Standard of Truth has been erected; no unhallowed hand can stop the work from progressing; … the truth of God will go forth boldly, nobly, and independent, till it has penetrated every continent, visited every clime, swept every country, and sounded in every ear, till the purposes of God shall be accomplished, and the Great Jehovah shall say the work is done.”
“The Standard of Truth has been erected; no unhallowed hand can stop the work from progressing; … the truth of God will go forth boldly, nobly, and independent, till it has penetrated every continent, visited every clime, swept every country, and sounded in every ear, till the purposes of God shall be accomplished, and the Great Jehovah shall say the work is done.”
Why is Orthodontist Mat Moss even on this board? What are his qualifications? It’s obvious he’s just there to ramrod this approval through the P&Z board.
And now they’re moving to closed sessions??
Something smells fishy. At least some of these P&Z board members have a backbone, unlike our city planner Todd Stowell.
Here’s some homework for you…go back to recent builds / remodels in this city and tell me how many times Todd Stowell *forced* places to adhere to the Master Plan. Talk to newer businesses and see how much of a joke this has all become. Just about ALL of them will tell you the Master Plan was enforced as law. But yet we’re to believe there’s no conflict of interest? If you believe that, I have some ocean front property to sell you in Kansas.
Moss & Stowell need to resign / be fired. This is some back room politicking
Mitch - read it, and I’ve spoken to a small handful of new-ish businesses. Be careful what you assume n
Mitch - I love the nicknames…very Trumpish! And who threatened you?
