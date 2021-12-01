The federal rule mandating vaccines for health care workers is on hold after a preliminary injunction was handed down Monday in a Missouri United States District Court due to a lawsuit made by Wyoming and nine other states.
The injunction comes less than a week after the West Park Hospital Board approved a policy for Cody Regional Health employees. Employees abide by the mandate by getting vaccinated or getting a religious or medical exemption.
Hospital staff and board members are already reacting to the injunction.
CEO Doug McMillan said, while the hospital mandate is still in place at the moment, they are working with legal counsel and expect to have more information Thursday in time for a meeting.
At 3 p.m. Thursday in a special meeting, the board will discuss the injunction and vote on an action to revise the mandatory vaccination policy.
Before the policy was approved, board members added a provision that would allow for a suspension of the policy if an injunction were handed down.
“Cody Regional Health reserves the right to revisit this as circumstances change,” said RN Jennifer Roney, CRH director of quality, prior to the policy’s approval.
Gov. Mark Gordon welcomed the preliminary injunction that halts implementation and enforcement of a rule from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that would impose a vaccine mandate on healthcare workers. Gordon and attorney general Bridget Hill entered Wyoming into the lawsuit challenging the federal mandate.
“This is welcome news for Wyoming’s rural healthcare facilities, which are already facing staffing challenges without additional unconstitutional burdens being placed on their employees by the federal government,” Gordon said in a release. “Healthcare employees should not be forced to choose between vaccination and termination.”
The proposed mandate required nearly every employee, volunteer and contractor working at a wide range of health-care facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicare funding to have received at least a first dose of the vaccine prior to Dec. 6. The CRH policy places employees on unpaid leave and then terminates them a week after the deadline if they do not comply with the policy.
In its ruling, the court agreed to preliminarily enjoin implementation and enforcement of the rule because arguments made by Wyoming and a coalition of other states have a likelihood of success on the merits. Wyoming and the coalition have argued that CMS does not have authority to issue the mandate, and that it would impact the ability of health care facilities to effectively care for patients.
“Because it is evident CMS significantly understates the burden that its mandate would impose on the ability of healthcare facilities to provide proper care, and thus, save lives, the public has an interest in maintaining the ‘status quo’ while the merits of the case are determined,” wrote the court.
The ruling applies only to the 10-state coalition that, along with Wyoming, includes Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Alaska, South Dakota, North Dakota, and New Hampshire.
Gordon said Monday’s ruling was a victory for Wyoming and these states, but the case is not over. The governor and attorney general will continue their efforts to challenge the mandate through this lawsuit.
Wyoming is taking a three-pronged approach to fighting the federal vaccine mandates, filing three separate legal actions to challenge the alleged federal overreach. These include:
• Filing a lawsuit against the Biden Administration for imposing a vaccine mandate on federal contractors and federally contracted employees. Wyoming is currently awaiting a ruling on a request for a temporary injunction in the case.
• Filing a second lawsuit to halt the Occupational Safety and Health Administration emergency temporary standard that mandates vaccines on employees of private Wyoming businesses with over 100 employees. This also resulted in a pause on the implementation of the standard.
