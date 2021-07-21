A new fire was reported west of Meeteetse on Monday afternoon. Located approximately a half mile from the Timber Creek Ranger Station on the Greybull Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest, the 1/10th acre fire was determined to be caused by lightning.
Resources from Park County, Bureau of Land Management, and Shoshone National Forest responded and were able to quickly contain and control the fire.
“While this fire was found to be caused by lightning, it is also a reminder that vegetation is very dry throughout the Shoshone National Forest,” said Acting Shoshone National Forest Fire Management Officer Clint Dawson. “Everyone who is spending time on public lands this summer should continue to do everything they can to lessen the chances of fires.”
Cody firefighters also put out a roughly 50-acre grass fire south of town on WYO 120 S. on Monday. In town temperatures reached 101 degrees Fahrenheit that day.
