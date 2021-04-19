With a recent rejection by the Wyoming legislature to name a portion of WYO 120 after the late State Sen. Hank Coe, a new effort has arisen to have a different transportation feature named after him.
Cody Mayor Matt Hall and Park County Commissioner Chairman Lee Livingston last Wednesday presented their proposal to have the Yellowstone Regional Airport terminal named after Coe.
“He was about air service to Cody, air service to this county,” Livingston said. “That might be a gesture for all the good stuff he did for this community.”
Coe was a driving member of the Cody-Yellowstone Air Improvement Resources organization and a member of the YRA board. He was known for traveling across the country to lobby for YRA in front of airline executives, successfully petitioning for more flights and days of air service to and from Cody. In 2016 he was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Wyoming Airport Operators Association.
Currently, the terminal at YRA has no designation. The general aviation terminal was named after historic Cody aviator Elmer Faust in 1992. This terminal is still named in his honor.
The bill to name a stretch of WYO 120 North and South the “Hank Coe Leadership Highway” failed on a 17-12 vote on April 2.
“It floored me,” Livingston said.
Certain legislators expressed worry that naming the road after Coe would set a precedent for superfluous road designations in the future.
“My guess is if we’re going to do a memorial for Hank Coe, we should raise the speed limit to 100 mph,” Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs) said in reference to Coe’s efforts to raise speed limits on state highways.
Hicks also mentioned that no Wyoming legislature member has even been given a road designation before.
“Is it not enough that he graces the halls of the Wyoming capitol as the president of the Senate? As a member who sat here for decades?” he questioned. “All the years that Hank Coe sat here … not once did he bring a bill to recognize all the colleagues and all the people he’d sit with to name a highway.
“If Hank Coe could sit in on this debate, would he say, ‘I want you to name a highway after me?’”
Although State Sens. Tim French (R-Powell), R.J. Kost (R-Powell), and Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) voted for the bill, Rep. Dan Laursen (R-Powell) voted against it. Laursen commended Coe’s service in a March email, but said the city or county would be more appropriate bodies for naming a building in his memory.
“I voted no and have, as far as I can recall, on most of the highway designations over the past years,” he said. “I think the time spent on this bill could have been spent on other bills. Our time spent in session is very short and so fast-paced.”
The legislature signed a proclamation of appreciation in Coe’s honor the day after he died.
Laursen voted to support three of the last five highway designation bills that came before the legislature.
The bill would have included $2,800 for signage, but it was indicated even before it failed that this money could be raised through private donors or from Park County.
“If we need some funds, I bet we can find them,” Livingston said.
The YRA board requested the issue be addressed at their next meeting in May, when Livingston and Hall will return with a concrete cost and outline for the project.
“I personally think it’s a decent idea,” said Bucky Hall, YRA board member.
If approved the building would become the second Park County building named after a Coe family member. The hospital was named after Hank’s grandfather, W.R. Coe, for a period of time and it still retains the honor for its Coe Pharmacy. The Coe Auditorium at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West is named after Peg Coe, Hank Coe’s mother, and a library at the University of Wyoming is also named after W.R. Coe.
