New faces are starting to appear in the Park County Courthouse while some more familiar ones are leaving.In many ways it’s emblematic of a national trend of declining job retention seen over the last decade.
Brian Edwards, Park County engineer, sees this trend on a county level as a divide between younger and older workers, in that younger workers may be more focused on base salary, while older workers closer to retirement tend to place more of a priority on the benefits they receive from a job.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median tenure for workers ages 25 to 34 is 2.8 years. In contrast, workers 55- to 64-years-old stay at their jobs for an average of 9.9 years. Workers in the public sector do tend to stay in their jobs for longer as a whole, however, with an average of 6.6 years of employment for the typical local government staffer.
Through September, Park County had 15.6% turnover for the year, according to the clerk’s office. This number was nearly identical to 2019 and 2018 totals after an improvement of 11.4% in 2020.
During the pandemic, many local business owners pointed to extended unemployment benefits as a reason for mass employee shortages, but employment numbers haven’t bounced back nearly as quickly as expected since those benefits expired. As of late October there were still 5 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic, yet job openings reached near record highs, with pay in some sectors up by more than 10% from the previous year.
After spending a little more than a year with the county, landfill manager Greg Palmersheim recently left to pursue a construction job in Arizona.
“He did a good job getting some things cleaned up,” Edwards said.
Specifically, Palmersheim helped orchestrate some dirt work at the county landfill that helped retain trash at the facility, reducing the amount of plastic articles that are blown away in the wind.
Edwards, who has overseen the landfill since the departure of former landfill manager Tim Waddell in 2020, said his department received about a dozen applications for the position that pays a range of $27.11-$38 per hour. He said although the county has taken a more technical, construction-focused approach to this role in the past when it comes to job expertise, he said the county will likely place a preference on administration experience moving forward.
“You’re really running it like a business,” Edwards said.
He said the county’s road and bridge department has had a fair to good retention rate during his eight years working for Park County, with most of the turnover due to the retirement of longtime employees. He said solid waste and landfill have been another story, however, with wages for these departments lagging behind other departments and other employers.
“When you combine the lower wages with the effects of COVID, economic uncertainty, local high cost of housing, and other factors such as the work environment, we have had some difficulty finding and retaining landfill personnel in general,” Edwards said. “It is a unique and sometimes harsh working environment at the landfills.”
Park County Commissioner Chairwoman Dossie Overfield concurred with Edwards, although she said turnover has reduced “a bit.”
“It’s hard when fast-food restaurants and hotels are offering $15-$16 an hour,” she said. “The take-home paycheck now is more important than ever trying to pay for mortgages and things that have kind of skyrocketed. Even groceries, that retirement plan is a wonderful thing if you can afford to buy groceries.”
Jack Tatum, former Homeland Security director, was terminated by the county after being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol this past fall. Sheriff Scott Steward said during a commissioners’ meeting on Dec. 21 that the county received 24 applications for this position from “some very, very qualified people.” He has been performing interviews for this job and hopes to have a final candidate selected by mid-January. Tatum had been making $54,891 per year in this role, but Steward indicated he make offer a higher salary to the future candidate.
Mallory Riley joined the county this fall as a deputy county attorney, a position that had been open for a number of years. Riley grew up in Powell but moved to Kansas to attend law school at Washburn University in Topeka.
Although she had already returned to Park County, was running her own private practice and had opened a business in downtown Powell this past summer, Riley said the stability offered by working for the county was too good to pass up.
“It just looked like a great opportunity,” she said.
Also this fall, Molly Norberg joined the county as the commissioners’ executive assistant, while Darcy Street is the new administrative assistant for the Park County Fairgrounds. Street had been involved with Park County 4-H for a number of years.
Also switching into a new role is Mike Garza. At the commissioners’ request, Garza is now focusing more on the county’s buildings and grounds after simultaneously performing that job and events coordinator for the county since 2019, the latter a role that involved planning and organizing the fair and fairgrounds events with help from other county employees. He will take a pay cut due to the reduction in responsibilities, but is still assisting the fair on a more limited basis.
“I couldn’t do both jobs great,” Garza said. “I was doing them but not great.”
