The number of crossover voters in Park County has increased since the last midterm election cycle in 2018, but is still a small fraction of the county’s total voting population.
According to recent statistics from the Park County Elections Office, 136 voters changed their party affiliation to vote in the 2022 primaries and then switched back prior to the general election. A total of 12,366 voters cast ballots in the primaries, which means crossover voters accounted for 1.1% of the total ballots cast in the election.
During the last midterm election cycle in 2018, a total of 56 voters crossover-voted, which means the number of crossover voters has increased by 80 since the last midterms.
Of the individuals who crossover-voted in the 2022 primaries, 116 were registered Democrats who switched to the Republican Party, 18 were unaffiliated voters who did the same, and two were Libertarians who switched to the Republican Party.
For comparison, 44 of the individuals who crossover-voted in 2018 were registered Democrats who switched to the Republican Party, 11 were unaffiliated voters who did the same, and one was a Libertarian who switched to the Republican Party.
The relatively small amount of crossover voting in 2022 comes despite the fact that it was actively encouraged by soon-to-be-former U.S. House Rep. Liz Cheney leading up to the primary election.
Cheney, who lost to Harriet Hageman in the House race, included information on her website about how Democrats could switch parties and also sent out mailers asking: “How do I change my party affiliation to register as a Republican so I can vote for Liz?”
“Damn right, I will continue to give every voter in Wyoming a list of all the key rules for casting ballots in our state,” Cheney said in a statement to The Washington Post earlier this year. “If any eligible voter living in Wyoming wishes to become a Republican, they are free to do so. That is their right.”
Crossover voting has been a concern of some members of the state Legislature for years now. Rep. John Winter, R-Thermopolis, said he expected the topic to come up again during the upcoming general session.
“I believe it’s come down to the point where the opposition party has figured out they can crossover-vote in the primaries, get the candidates they want, and then switch back to their party,” Winter said. “We could have solved this last year, and I really hope we can make some real changes on it this year.”.
The most recent bill proposed to address the crossover voting issue — Senate File 97 — was considered during the Legislature’s 2022 budget session. The bill, which would have prevented voters from changing their party affiliation on primary election day, successfully passed the Senate on an 18-12 vote before receiving a 5-2 “Do not pass” recommendation from the House Appropriations Committee.
A total of 1,153 voters switched to the Republican party prior to the primary election this year, but the vast majority of those kept their affiliation through the general election. As a whole, registrations in the Republican Party increased 15.6% in 2022 due to individuals switching parties and 951 newly registered voters, according to the elections office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.