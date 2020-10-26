RAWLINS (WNE) – The Mullen Fire, which has been burning for five weeks and has reached 176,878 acres, was 81% contained as of Friday.
Smoke from burning stumps and other heavy fuels was still visible Thursday, and residents who have returned to pre-evacuation areas may continue to see smoke and flames, according to an update from the fire’s InciWeb page.
Despite the lingering burning, the majority of the fire is contained and is being cleared up.
Firefighters continue monitoring, mopping-up, removing equipment and repairing damage.
Approximately 385 firefighters and support staff are still working on the Mullen Fire.
Because of the current cooling trend in the weather, fire behavior is expected to decrease for the next few days.
A National Forest area closure remains in place for much of the southern Snowy Range. Travelers on open roads and highways are asked to stay on roadways and not enter the forest.
Information and updates on the Mullen Fire can be found at the Mullen Fire Information Facebook page or the fire’s InciWeb page at inciweb.nwcg.gov/ incident/7208.
