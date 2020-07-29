sar-sox-zt-8-4
A 65-year-old woman was helped off a trail in the Beartooth Mountains on Saturday afternoon after becoming fatigued.
Park County Search and Rescue announced the successful rescue operation Wednesday.
SAR responded as well as Cody Regional Health Wilderness Response Team and a Guardian Medical Helicopter after dispatch was advised of an InReach SOS device activation in the Beauty Lake area from the International Emergency Response Center.
The device was activated approximately two miles north of the Beauty Lake Trailhead.
The woman was fatigued and unable to hike out on foot due to a preexisting medical condition. At 3:35 P.M. the Search and Rescue Ground Team reached the hiker approximately a half a mile from the trailhead, where she had managed to hike to since the initial SOS. She was transported out via a wheeled backcountry litter by SAR personnel.
A SAR spokesperson said the success of this mission can be attributed largely to the excellent interagency cooperation that is prevalent in our area, along with the perseverance of the hiker and the ability to utilize an emergency location device.
Park County Sheriff Scott Steward and SAR Coordinator Bill Brown remind everyone that all precautions and preparations should be taken while enjoying the Park County backcountry.
