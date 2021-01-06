Park County Coroner Tim Power has confirmed a pair of Cody twin 61-year-old brothers did perish from COVID-19 complications in late December.
Kurt Knight and Michael Knight were discovered deceased in their home on Dec. 26. It is believed they had passed away the previous night.
Cody Police had reported both brothers tested positive for the virus. One of the brothers had a recent positive COVID-19 test, while the other was not confirmed positive for the virus until after they died.
There have been 11 COVID-19 Park County deaths officially reported by the State and there are two deaths for which the death certificates are not completed yet. An older adult female who passed away last month and was hospitalized with health conditions that put patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 was announced by the Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday.
Portable air quality monitors were used to rule out the presence of carbon monoxide in the Knights’ home at 2308 Sheridan Ave. Chuck Baker, Cody Police chief, said the department does not believe the deaths were self-inflicted.
As of Tuesday there were 125 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Park County. There were 18 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, fewer new cases than reported on Sunday and Monday, but still the second highest total for any Wyoming county on Tuesday.
There have been 2,000 recoveries from the virus in Park County and 2,136 total cases.
A few businesses including the Irma Hotel and Silver Dollar Bar directly flouted the state’s health order regulations by staying open long past 10 p.m. on New Year’s.
Dr. Aaron Billin, Park County public health officer, said there has been a predictable trend to spikes in cases since the pandemic began. Wastewater testing data has been traditionally the first sign, followed by increases to positive cases, hospitalizations and then deaths.
“We will likely see more cases, hospitalizations and deaths before this wave is over,” Billin said in a Tuesday email. “How long this wave lasts and if there will be another one is mostly influenced by adherence to masking, physical distancing, staying home when sick, and cooperation with contact tracing (and) wide-scale vaccination.”
Although wastewater numbers have remained steady as of late, active cases and hospitalizations have increased in the past week. There were 15 hospitalizations as of Wednesday morning after only five on Jan. 2.
