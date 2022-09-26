Christopher A. Spencer, a Utah man, was arrested by Salt Lake City Police on Aug. 23 and charged with stalking a Cody woman.
Spencer allegedly traveled from Utah to Cody to her parents’ home on Jan. 27 of this year in order to confront the woman about a Pinterest post she had made.
Spencer and the woman had met at an event in 2017 in Utah, where she lived at the time. Spencer has been contacting the woman ever since.
“I’m terrified that he knows where I live and where my family lives,” the woman wrote in a statement to the Cody Police Department on Jan. 28. “This has caused me great emotional distress, and I feel threatened as he came to my parents’ home and found me.”
Stalking is a felony punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both.
After Spencer showed up at the woman’s home on Jan. 27, the woman called 911, and Cody Police Officer Tyler Eubanks investigated, writing up a report based on his investigation.
“Spencer traveled approximately 450 miles in an effort to speak to her about a post she made on a social media account where she blocked him,” Eubanks wrote in the report.
“I asked her if she was afraid of Christopher Spencer. She immediately responded yes,” Eubanks wrote in his report. “She stated she feels he is unpredictable, has a history of erratic behavior, fighting and now he knows where she lives, which is information he has obtained without her knowledge.”
Spencer was also charged with violating an order of protection, a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment of no more than six months, a fine of no more than $750, or both, after he communicated with the woman via text message on July 4 and July 6 of this year.
Cody Police Officer Rachel Boydston responded to the women’s call that Spencer had violated the order of protection, which, according to the affidavit, prohibited Spencer from having any contact with the woman either indirectly or directly through verbal, phone or electronic, written or third-person communications.
The woman had filed for an order of protection on Feb. 18 of this year because she was afraid that Spencer would attempt to come back to Cody, the affidavit said.
When Eubanks interviewed the woman on Jan. 28 about her contacts with Spencer, she said she had never been involved with him ever since meeting him five years ago.
“She informed me she has never been in a romantic relationship with Spencer at any point,” Eubanks wrote in his report.
From 2017 to 2019, Spencer followed the woman as she attended various events throughout Utah and in California. According to the report, Spencer showed up to at least 12 separate events that the woman attended.
“Spencer’s behavior at the events he attended, seemed to revolve around her,” Eubanks wrote. “Spencer would attend the events uninvited and seek her out, attempting to strike up a conversation with her.”
Despite the woman making it clear she was not interested in Spencer romantically, Eubanks wrote that Spencer continued to message the woman through social media, causing her to block him on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and all other platforms.
When the woman moved back to Cody in 2020, Spencer continued to reach out.
In December of 2020, Spencer created a new Facebook profile to circumvent being blocked, the report said.
“Spencer made a statement that was very concerning to [the woman],” Eubanks said in his report. “Spencer made a statement along the lines of ‘I know you like me. You’re just afraid to admit it.’”
Spencer continued messaging the woman throughout the year and into 2021.
In August of 2021, Spencer messaged her again through Facebook writing, “I don’t understand why you try to hide from me.”
The woman continued to rebuff Spencer’s advances and continued documenting the messages he sent.
In November of 2021, Spencer posted a public message on Instagram specifically mentioning the woman’s name.
According to Eubanks’ report, Spencer wrote, “I would like a relationship with you where we can freely communicate ... It is important for me that I can be there for you, so that we can build each other up. I want to grow with you.”
In December of 2021, the woman grew concerned that Spencer was creating fake accounts to follow her social media accounts, so she deleted all contacts from her social media with whom she didn’t interact with on those platforms, Eubanks’ report said.
During this time, the woman contacted the Salt Lake City Police Department in Utah to report Spencer’s behavior since he lived there.
“SLCPD told her that no violation of law existed and they could not help her,” Eubanks wrote in his report.
Eubanks also wrote that he could not confirm the woman made a report at SLCPD.
“SLCPD did not have any record of a report being made,” Eubanks wrote.
The woman wrote in a Jan. 28 statement to the Cody Police Department that Spencer’s actions had deeply impacted her life.
“He seemed to believe in his own delusions [that] I was interested [in him],” she wrote. “He doesn’t seem to understand boundaries and what ‘no’ means.”
“I’m emotionally exhausted,” she also wrote. “For the past number of years, it’s stressed me out knowing this individual is not stable and is obsessive and makes me feel unsafe.”
Spencer posted a $10,000 bond on Aug. 23, and an arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20 in Park County District Court.
