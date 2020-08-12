Despite enplanements and overall revenue taking a nose dive at Yellowstone Regional Airport, the airport’s outlook is quite positive.
In early July, the airport board approved a $4.3 million budget, which includes $3.02 million in CARES Act funding that will give the airport a much rosier financial picture than it otherwise would have had for the upcoming fiscal year.
“That’s why the CARES Act was put out there for all the airports,” said Bob Hooper, YRA general manager.
Thanks to that funding, the airport is projecting a $862,753 surplus this year.
A huge amount of the airport’s finances will come from $4.4 million in grant revenue – 83% of total revenue. Overall revenue without grant funding is only $770,745.
YRA only received $1.025 million in grants last year, down 56.4% from the prior year. This year it will receive $2 million more in grant funding. Grant funding is typically devoted to capital projects at the airport.
Excluding all grants, the airport would be staring at a $367,247 deficit – a $54,182 higher shortfall than last year.
Operating revenue
is expected to drop by $211,652, while expenses are expected to decrease by $24,970.
Operating revenue grew by 8.5% last year, mostly due to $81,510 in land sold to the Park County Animal Shelter.
Employee wages are expected to decrease by $28,597 due to a retiring employee whose position is not budgeted to be filled. Personnel expenses were $22,099 higher than budgeted last year, growing 13.3%.
Hooper will receive $97,884.80, not including benefits this year, the same salary he made last year. Board member Heidi Rasmussen said he will have his annual performance review given by the board this month.
Overall expenses were $5,384 higher than anticipated last year.
Because of the CARES Act funding, the airport will not receive monies from the City of Cody and Park County this year. Last year the airport was budgeted to receive a combined $345,565 from the two entities but received $55,093 less, due to the CARES Act funding being delivered to the airport.
“The CARES Act funds are not only a big benefit to the airport but are also a benefit for the city and the county,” said Rasmussen, who also serves on the Cody City Council.
Rasmussen said by saving surplus funds earned from the CARES Act, the airport may be able to avoid relying on the two local governments for financial support even after the federal funding expires. She said the airport hopes to place all of its surplus funds in reserves.
YRA will also receive $1.2 million for its access road expansion through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, and $50,000 in total grants for marketing.
Hooper said it is still not official whether the airport will receive $18.01 million in total for the CARES Act funding over the next four years. This total has been in doubt for a few months following the original announcement, as only $11.7 million has been guaranteed since.
YRA however, can say with certainty it will be reimbursed for up to $5 million in operations and maintenance costs. It will be reimbursed monthly for these costs, and has received $531,173 in CARES Act funding so far.
There will be seven hangars built at YRA in the near future, paid for by Kevin Button of Monarch Limited LLC. The airport will pay to extend utilities and pavement to these new facilities. Button will pay $963.38 annually per lot.
Now serving YRA are two daily United Airlines flights from Denver and one Delta SkyWest flight from Salt Lake City. Hooper said another United flight will be added on Saturdays starting this week, for the last few weeks of summer.
Bucky Hall, YRA board chairman, said the United flights, including one 70-person jet, have been filled well, while the Delta flights have been less popular.
United will continue its current schedule into the winter, when it typically flies twice-daily out of Cody. Delta will cease its summer Cody service on Oct. 4.
Yearly enplanements are down around 57% at the airport, despite numbers more than doubling from June to July. Even with this growth, July 2020 enplanements were down 59.1% from July 2019. Nationally, air travel has climbed back to 30% of what it was last year in the same time period.
YRA’s car rentals shared similar numbers.
Monte Christo Bistro Bar & Grill will be setting up in the restaurant space shortly, Hooper said. At last week’s Cody City Council meeting, Jorge Cardenas, a spokesperson for the business, received approval for a liquor license at the terminal.
Cardenas will receive free rent for three months in his lease before paying $300 a month thereafter. In May 2022, the rent will increase to $500 a month.
Hooper said although the space was originally built with serving alcohol in mind with beverage dispensers on-site, no operator has taken advantage of the option until now.
“It’s always been encouraged,” he said.
(1) comment
Everybody hates the federal government around here , till they need something from it. Then they stand there with their hand out , all the while decrying the Big Bad Fedrull Gubbamint...
Oh by the way , Wyoming is almost the leader among all 50 states for dependence on federal government assistance, jobs and payroll, and services. Wyoming gets back $ 3.00 for every dollar it pays into the Feds for taxes and fees. Take the Feds out of Wyoming and your Cowboy Joe balloon ain't got no air in it ...
