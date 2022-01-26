Join the Emperor, his friends and subjects, and the busy Silkworms this Saturday when the Missoula Children’s Theatre and more than 50 local students present an original musical adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen classic, “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”
Performances are 3 and 5:30 p.m. at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium. Tickets cost for an $5 individual and $18 for a family and are available at the door.
Playing the Emperor is local student Bradyn Crow. Other featured performers include Maddie Zangarine as ManyPenny, Tayler Morris as Royal Scholar Roxy, and Soleil LaVigne as Royal Scholar Red. The Kings will be Hannah Bertalot, Kodi Brown, Haylee Bertalot and Colter Christofferson, and the Queens will be Jaida Brice, Kadence Christofferson, Hannah Sauers and Zandy Eckley. The Money Council will be Paige McConnell, Lily Sweet, Kylie Warner, Veda White, Anna Wille, El Wilkerson, Em Wilkerson, Claire Zollinger and Sabrina Zollinger. Gem is Paige Ogden while the Royal Jewelers are Sidney Brown, Aliyah Geving, Ava Wille and Lila Zollinger. Boots is Brylon Lewis and the Royal Cobblers are Aurora Bertalot, Rowan Black, Joshua Parker and Dorothy Singer. The Royal Hatters Benjamin Parker, Ember Poley and Felicity Soto will be lead by Gavin Binkley as Lid. The Royal Tailors will be played by Mya Brown, Kenneth Parker, Kendal Teasdale and Hannah Warner will be Stitch. And finally, the Royal Silkworms will be played by Kallan Morgan, Jacob Sauers and Isaiah Soto. Jolene Anderson and Deacon Poley have served as Assistant Directors throughout the week.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Cody is brought by the Park County Arts Council with support from Dan Stevens, Edward Jones Investments, the Gilly Fales Foundation, grants from the Wyoming Arts Council through funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming State Legislature, and from donations.
