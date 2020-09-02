Judge Bill Simpson had one message for Robert Pedro, 39, in Park County District Court on Tuesday.
“It’s time to stop thinking about just Robert Pedro,” he said.
Pedro was sentenced to 7-9 years in prison after pleading guilty to two felonies and five misdemeanors. Seven misdemeanors were dismissed with prejudice.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, Adderall and Clonazepam. The Clonazepam charge is for 18-24 months and to be served concurrently.
His track record in Park County is a long one, with three different active cases at the time of his sentencing dating back as far as early 2017.
Since becoming an adult, Pedro said he has spent more time incarcerated than as a free man.
“I have a family that still loves me, most of all that’s hard,” he said, taking a long pause after.
In February 2017 Pedro engaged in conversation with confidential informants about selling meth, but was only able to supply Adderall and Clonazepam at that time.
Seven months later, Pedro led officers on a drug-induced, cross-county car chase, nearly striking one officer with his vehicle. He told authorities later he had thought he was either in a video game or at his sister’s home in Oregon.
The charge of felony assault of a peace officer associated with this event was reduced to a misdemeanor of interference with a peace officer as part of the plea deal.
Park County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield said after reviewing body cam footage from the incident, he decided there wasn’t evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that Pedro intentionally drove his vehicle at former Powell Police Officer Jason Pellegrino.
Taking part in his sentencing were his mother, fiance and infant child.
“It’s just hard,” said his mother Jan Pedro. “I would love to see them together sometime soon.”
Per his plea agreement, Pedro’s most recently filed case was dismissed with prejudice. In that case, Pedro was accused of conspiring with federally sentenced Bill Lee to deliver meth.
Hatfield commended Pedro’s defense attorney Sarah Miles for the effort she put into getting her client the best deal possible.
“It’s been a grueling process getting through all these cases,” he said.
He said if it weren’t for her efforts, Pedro would have received lengthy prison time in the “double digits,” Hatfield said.
Remorse and recovery
Pedro told the court of the progress he had made since entering treatment at Southwest Counseling Services in Rock Springs, where he completed a program and was starting to take college classes.
“For the first time in my life my dad wasn’t worried about me,” Pedro said.
There, he also mentored two young adults. Pedro was upbeat in his outlook when speaking to the court, and expressed hope he could continue mentoring in the future.
“He put a lot of effort forth in becoming a better person,” Miles said.
The progress Pedro had made was blighted by some of the other choices he continued to make. Authorities stopped his vehicle in March in Rock Springs on an outstanding arrest warrant from Oregon and found 18 grams of meth inside.
Sweetwater County will not be pressing charges from this event. Hatfield was grateful for the effort made by Teresa Thybo, Sweetwater deputy prosecuting attorney, and her cooperation with condensing Pedro’s cases.
“She helped save the citizens of Park County tens of thousands of dollars and ensured Mr. Pedro won’t be back here for a very long time,” he said.
Pedro said his father passed away about a week after he went back into custody.
Simpson and Pedro’s father knew each other, and the judge and defendant spoke fondly of both during the hearing.
“My dad said your father (Al Simpson) was the greatest senator of all time,” Pedro said.
Pedro has been at the Park County Detention Center since March but will be soon remanded into the custody of the Wyoming Department of Corrections. As part of his plea deal, his sentence cannot be reduced.
“That’s what you’re going to get,” Simpson said.
