A crowd too big to even fit in the Grizzly Room sat and stood to hear candidates speak in what is currently the last scheduled event before the Aug. 16 primary election.
“It was a good turnout,” moderator Vince Vanata said afterward, adding it was similar to the initial Republican Women’s Club forum.
The Thursday forum hosted by the Park County Republican Party featured a number of races and even a thick paper booklet about the candidates to go along with the forum.
There were broad questions, such as second amendment support (no one objected to gun rights) and whether state legislator candidates would support a special session to address property taxes and look at a cap (responses were more mixed).
There were also specific questions, sometimes in ways that surprised even the candidates. For instance, county attorney candidate Leda Pojman said she is not funded by George Soros and county clerk candidate Tim Lasseter said he is very much not a Nazi and was glad to set the record straight.
Questions were mostly selected from those sent in by Republicans in the community, with some submitted by Vanata.
“Questions are related to Republican values, concerns,” he said. “The goal tonight is to get the information out to the voters, so they can make educated decisions ... so we can get the best candidates moving forward into the general election.”
Candidates did indeed answer a bevy of questions and a large crowd got the chance to hear from them.
It ended with the biggest bunch, five county commissioners candidates addressing questions from land use issues to what kind of benefits commissioners should receive and whether they should be term limited.
The surge in property taxes was a major issue amongst the commissioners.
Lone sheriff candidate Darrell Steward and incumbent Reps. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) and John Winter (R-Thermopolis) had the chance to deliver speeches as well, all talking about their goals and stances.
Rodriguez-Williams may have walked off the stage to the biggest applause after talking about her accomplishments last term, including a bill set to end abortions in the state.
To see the full roughly 2 hour 15 minute forum, go to the Wyoming Republican Women’s Club Facebook page.
House District 24
How to pay for Wyoming roads was a major issue brought up between incumbent Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) and Nina Webber, a Wapiti resident and Republican National Committeewoman for Wyoming who challenged Newsome two years ago.
One question addressed Newsome’s previous support for a so-called wheel tax that would tax drivers by mileage as opposed to at the gas pump.
Newsome defended her previous support.
“We need to have a mechanism as cars get more efficient and as more electric cars are on the road,” she said. “When electric cars are not purchasing gas at all, not contributing at all to keeping up our roads. When I drive my mighty minivan it gets 24 miles to the gallon, my sister drives her hybrid Subaru that gets 48. She’s paying half what I’m paying.”
Webber said the mechanism for making such a tax work was the big issue.
“With the tax there was a black box,” she said. “You know, one of those things that you would put in your vehicle so the government can track every mile that you drove. Anywhere you went whether it was in Montana, whether you went hunting, whether you went anywhere. I think that’s kind of insane and crazy.
“It is not the government’s job to know where I go and when I go.”
County coroner
Of the three coroner candidates present, two represented funeral homes and the third as coroner Tim Powers’ longtime deputy.
Candidate Eric Crumb said he was unable to make the meeting due to being sick.
One of the questions revolved around the issue of whether there was a conflict of interest in being both a funeral home director and coroner.
Deputy coroner Emily Denney argued it would be an issue and that her work as a deputy has been helpful.
“This is a huge priority to me. I am so passionate about these families, and making sure they’re well cared for,” she said. “I think that (Cody Gortmaker’s) position as a funeral director puts the families in a bad position. They’re the ones that have to decide and hope that he stays neutral from his other position. So I hope that there’s not any undue pressure on those families because it is not neutral for him to stay working as a funeral director and as a coroner.”
Gortmaker at Ballard Funeral Home and Zach Thompson at Thompson Funeral Home in Powell said it wouldn’t be a problem and that their work was in fact a benefit.
“I’m honored to wake up every morning and eager to serve the community,” Gortmaker said. “As far as conflict of interest, the Park County coroner has been a funeral director for decades.”
The current coroner Tim Power is no longer a funeral director, but used to own Ballard.
Gortmaker later asked Thompson if he were worried that if elected, Gortmaker would steal business from Thompson. Thompson said he wasn’t.
“I don’t have any fear of potentially Ballard’s taking from Powell or Thompson’s taking from Cody,” Thompson said. “We’ve got no intentions or goals to grow our business through stealing cases from Cody, Meeteetse or Wapiti.”
(See Thursday’s Cody Enterprise for details from the forum on the other contested races in the region.)
