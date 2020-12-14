For the last two decades snowmobile enthusiasts have been gaining ground as far as access to Yellowstone National Park.
They will now get 20 extra days to access Yellowstone in the winter from the East Entrance. It’s an effort Dede Fales, co-owner of Gary Fales Outfitting, has lobbied for extensively.
“I’ve been writing that letter for a long time,” she said.
On Wednesday, the Park announced it will bump up its opening date for the gate from Dec. 22 to Tuesday. In the spring, the Entrance will now close on March 15 instead of the prior date of March 2. The change of dates will now align the East Entrance to the seasonal openings and closures occurring at the Park’s other gates, thus standardizing the winter season in the Park.
The one exception is the road from the Park’s North Entrance at Gardiner through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City. This road is plowed and open to automobiles all year.
All openings and closures will be subject to weather conditions.
In the past, avalanche concerns on Sylvan Pass led to a different operating season for the east gate, but “with many years of implementation, the NPS now has the operational capacity and expertise to safely open the pass on December 15 and to keep it open until March 15,” Yellowstone announced in an October release.
The reduced season was originally implemented in 2008.
After proposing the changes this October, the public had 14 days to comment. Linda Veress, a public information specialist for YNP, said the Park received 67 total comments during the comment period, of which the majority was supportive of the move.
The modifications will occur based on a management modification to the 2012-2013 Winter Use Plan and Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement Record of Decision.
“I think the Park Service has done a great job mitigating snowmobiling and I’m very intrigued by the earlier start,” said Bert Miller, president of the Cody Country Snowmobile Association.
Cross country skier Joanna Rau was less enthusiastic about the changes and impact that may occur to early and late season pursuits of her sport from the East Entrance, now that the sound of engines will emanate through this corridor nearly three more weeks per year, calling the move “a bummer.”
Fellow cross country skier and board member of the Park County Nordic Association Richard Jones did not see it this way.
“This is a logical and minor adjustment,” he said, “hardly an intrusive number. I believe few cross-country skiers ever go on over the pass into Yellowstone, but some will go up the road from Pahaska to the Park gate and return. The road is groomed with a Nordic track and for snowmobiles. I’ve never seen or heard of any conflicts, and opening a few days early shouldn’t change that.”
Business impact
For Cody’s only snowmobile guide company, Gary Fales Outfitting, it could provide a substantial increase in business, with 20 more days to serve clients and make money each year.
“It’s a big deal,” said Dede Fales. “I’ve been trying for years and years to get that put back.”
Park regulations state that snowmobiles lose their certification after about six years of use, meaning Fales and her husband Gary will now get about 120 more commercial days out of each sled.
Fales said she sent numerous letters asking for an adjustment to the winter season dates but was “basically ignored” with these efforts by prior Park administration. When current Superintendent Cam Sholly took over in fall 2018, she said she received an almost immediate response.
“They told me, ‘We think we could do this,’” Fales said.
Visitation at the East Entrance during the winter is dwarfed by the numbers seen at the West and South entrances near West Yellowstone, Mont., and Jackson, which to Fales makes the Cody side “a nice alternative” for a winter vacation.
Miller said the added dates will substantially help tourism in Cody as a whole and thinks there is a hope for a return of the winter tourism levels seen in yesteryear. A recent study found that winter tourism to Wyoming brings in nearly $200 million for the state annually.
“There’s a tremendous viability for winter tourism at the East Entrance,” Miller said.
He said someone could spend a single day sledding out to the breathtaking ice falls at the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, and then the next day frequenting the town of Cody, taking in the museum and other local sights and sounds, all over a single weekend.
“It’s a great resource that can be managed correctly,” Miller said.
A winter wonderland
The changes will usher in a small step back to an era many long-time Cody locals still reminisce about fondly, when the East Entrance and Cody were much more frequented destinations in the winter.
Prior to the turn of the century, snowmobiling in the Park was largely unregulated, allowing people to enter on snowmachines freely throughout the winter season.
In those days Pahaska Teepee Resort hosted guests throughout the winter months and rented out dozens of sleds, while also hosting ski vacations to guests skiing at nearby Sleeping Giant Ski Area.
“It was a winter wonderland,” Fales said.
But in 2000 due to emissions, wildlife and auditory concerns brought forth in a number of lawsuits, all snowmobiles were planned to be banned from the Park by 2003. After more lawsuits fighting this ruling from pro-snowmobile groups and the State of Wyoming, in 2003 that rule was lifted for all non-two stroke guided snowmobiles meeting best available technology emissions standards. The number of guided snowmobiles allowed in the Park changed nearly every year after until 2012, when a finalized environmental impact statement established the current standards.
The Park’s 2010–2011 monitoring report found that over-snow vehicles were audible 61% of the day at Old Faithful and 51% of the day at Madison Junction, down from 67% and 54%, respectively.
More noticeable after the 2000 changes were average levels of carbon monoxide, which fell about 16%, according to a 2009 Park study.
Give and take
According to Yellowstone, by the late 1990’s an average of 795 snowmobiles entered the Park each day. Now, the maximum number of snowmobiles that can enter in one day is 480, but Yellowstone now manages OSVs by each disturbance made to the Park’s tranquility, with the designation of “transportation events,” a classification given to each snowcoach and snowmobile group, the most regulated operation.
Per day, there are 46 permits available for snowmobile guides and 60 permits for snowcoaches among the 110 daily allotted transportation events.
These days, most people entering the Park on a snowmobile must do so with a guide, but in 2014 non-guided permits were established at a rate of one permit per Park entrance per day. A permit can be used for a group of up to five snowmobiles, good for up to three days of use.
Miller said he is more focused on the earlier part of the season when the Yellowstone region can offer some of the most dependable early season snow in the area. He said he would like the Park to consider bumping this up further to Dec. 1.
“I think it’s very viable to start the season earlier,” he said.
Fales said the March portion of the changes will make the biggest difference for her business, as there are more tourists at that time and a winter’s worth of snow to use as a base.
“Spring will be a really nice time to go,” she said.
